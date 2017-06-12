Irish girl suicidal from unwanted pregnancy; doctors confine her in mental health unit instead of performing abortion

The abortion laws of Ireland are a travesty: you still can’t get one in that country unless the mother’s life is in danger—from either health risks or possible suicide—or the fetus has fatal abnormalities. This draconian policy has led to horrible outcomes, the most notable being the death of Savita Halappanavar in 2012 from sepsis after doctors wouldn’t let her abort her fetus, although they were sure it would miscarry, because it still had a heartbeat. Mother and fetus succumbed, but how was that a good outcome? Only for Catholics, I suppose.

These laws need to be changed, and it’s the damn Catholic Church and the cowardly Irish politicians who won’t do what is right, even though most Irish people favor liberalized abortion laws.

The latest case, reported by The Irish Times, involves a “young girl” (age not given) who was pregnant and had strong views about why she could not bear the child, ultimately becoming suicidal. That was agreed on by two psychiatrists (the assent of two is required to approve a legal abortion), but one psychiatrist said the case could be “managed by treatment” (for her mental disorder), and the other, while saying she was depressed, said there was “no evidence of a psychological disorder.” (What the hell is depression, anyway?)

The girl was moved to Dublin, thinking she was going to get an abortion, but instead was slapped inside a mental health unit. She was ultimately released by court order, but there are no good grounds for preventing her from getting an abortion—even under Irish law. I’m betting these psychiatrists were Catholics. Meanwhile, she’s still at risk of suicide.

This reminds one of the notorious 1992 “X case,” in which a 14 year old girl—the victim of serial sexual abuse from her uncle—discovered she was pregnant. Her parents informed police, hoping that DNA evidence could be obtained from the fetus that would implicate the rapist. The police passed this onto the Attorney General, who obtained an interim injunction stopping the teenager and her parents from leaving the country or terminating the pregnancy. (The child and her parents had already gone to England for an abortion, but returned before it was performed lest they face criminal charges on returning to Ireland). In spite of the girl becoming severely suicidal, the judge hearing the case decided that she should be restrained from leaving the country for 9 months. This was overturned on Appeal, but the girl suffered a miscarriage before the termination was carried out.

One good outcome of the “X” case is that traveling outside Ireland to seek an abortion became decriminalized. But you still can’t get an abortion unless there’s a health risk to the mother or the fetus is doomed.

h/t: Grania