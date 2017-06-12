Biology question of the day

Here it is:

Can kittens be identical twins?

Now cat litters are usually bigger than two, but that doesn’t mean that identical twins or even triplets (which result from the splitting of a single fertilized egg) can’t occur. The only way to test this, of course, is not similarity in appearance–as with Jerry Coyne the Sixth and Not Jerry Coyne, who were littermates–but using genetics: their genomes should be virtually identical.

I’ve done a brief but inconclusive Google search (only about 3 minutes) and don’t have an answer. I throw this one out to the readers–and I’d like genetic evidence.

This of course goes for other animals; some of us already know, though, that nine-banded armadillos always produce identical quadruplets, but I haven’t investigated how often identical twins occur in various animal species. Readers can weigh in here, too.