Biology question of the day

Can kittens be identical twins?
Now cat litters are usually bigger than two, but that doesn’t mean that identical twins or even triplets (which result from the splitting of a single fertilized egg) can’t occur. The only way to test this, of course, is not similarity in appearance–as with Jerry Coyne the Sixth and Not Jerry Coyne, who were littermates–but using genetics: their genomes should be virtually identical.
I’ve done a brief but inconclusive Google search (only about 3 minutes) and don’t have an answer. I throw this one out to the readers–and I’d like genetic evidence.
This of course goes for other animals; some of us already know, though, that nine-banded armadillos always produce identical quadruplets, but I haven’t investigated how often identical twins occur in various animal species. Readers can weigh in here, too.
I have absolutely no expertise here. Therefore I pronounce the one true answer.
Of course they can!
I pronounce you correct with the same lack of qualifications.
I would think it was possible…I did a search for dogs and found this.
DNA tests are the only conclusive way to prove identical twin dogs, and no reports exist of dogs proven to be genetically identical. Conjoined animals are often identical twins. Reports of conjoined dogs would be consistent with the idea that they are identical twins because conjoined twins usually result from an incomplete split of a fertilized egg that would have produced identical twins. But although conjoined kittens are not that unusual, conjoined puppies are rarely if ever reported.
I am not talking about conjoined kittens, though, but it does constitute SOME evidence.
Interesting question.
Several animals such as the Marmorkreb (German Crayfish) can reproduce via parthenogenesis producing offspring that (I think) are genetically identical… not a monozygotic twin, but genetically identical all the same 🙂
*Identical to the parent
We had a litter of kittens that I caught. And one pair of kittens shared the same sac. So we always called them identical twins. And they looked it. That’s not sufficient evidence?
I don’t think so. I want GENETICS!
Well I dunno about domestic cats but I do know that the genetic bottleneck in Cheetahs was discovered when it was found that Cheetahs don’t reject skin grafts even from what were thought to be distantly related individuals. Not twins, of course, but really closely related.
