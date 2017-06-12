Arrant brown-nosing in the Cabinet

Check out this short video (I haven’t seen more of it, but would be glad to get a link). Unless it’s misrepresented, which I doubt given the source, it reminds me of Stalin during the Thirties, any of the North Korean dictators, or Chairman Mao.
Bradd Jaffy is senior news editor and writer for NBC Nightly News
UPDATE (h/t to Grania): A couple of days ago Steve Pinker tw**ted an article from Vox, “The Bullshitter-in-Chief“, which is relevant to the above. Discussing Trump’s craziness and lies, the author argues that what Trump is really doing is testing loyalty and making his staff cohere. As the article says:
But George Mason University economist Tyler Cowen argues that this kind of thing [the big kerfuffle about crowd size at the Inauguration, and Trump asking his people to agree that it was big] can serve a strategic role.
The key issues are trust and loyalty. By asking subordinates to echo his bullshit, Trump accomplishes two goals:
-
He tests the loyalty of his subordinates. In Cowen’s words, “if you want to ascertain if someone is truly loyal to you, ask them to do something outrageous or stupid.”
-
The other is that it turns his aides into members of a distinct tribe. “By requiring subordinates to speak untruths, a leader can undercut their independent standing, including their standing with the public, with the media and with other members of the administration.”
vomit
Sorry. Couldn’t help myself.
All the constant need for ego-stroking admiration, elaborate ridiculous compliments and loyalty pledges…maybe Trump realy is god!
This is something I would expect to see from old videos of Saddam Hussein or Muammar Qadhafi. Simply pathological.
Trump’s narcissist ego is like a bottomless pit that must be fed constantly. It IS nauseating, no need to apologize, GB James. I agree. I don’t understand why this farce is continuing. I can only hope the investigation continues and turns up his dirty financial dealings. Follow the money! Meanwhile, his anti-science agenda and disdain for the separation of church and state continues and damages our nation more every day he remains in power.
He also exhibited the inevitable delusional features of extreme narcissism by claiming, with nobody to argue, that he has done more than any president in his first 6 months except for FDR.
All hail the super-genius!
Wile E. Coyote would be a better POTUS.
I’m, like, a really smart guy … Really, really smart.
I saw some internet news from a David Badash dated 12 June that seems to be about this same Cabinet Meeting but covering very short video of other parts. The amazing thing to me stated there is that this is the first cabinet meeting held by trump, after 143 days in office. That seems almost unreal. So we only get together every three months or so and kiss butt.
It sounds ominous. I hope we are not replaying this to school children in 50 years as another example of how nations gradually descend into a hellhole.
The kiss arse cabinet.
This was just reported on NPR. “Mostly compliments for President Trump”