Arrant brown-nosing in the Cabinet

Check out this short video (I haven’t seen more of it, but would be glad to get a link). Unless it’s misrepresented, which I doubt given the source, it reminds me of Stalin during the Thirties, any of the North Korean dictators, or Chairman Mao.

Trump went around table listening to his Cabinet praise him Reince: “We thank you for the opportunity & the blessing…to serve your agenda” pic.twitter.com/3MPQq4CIiq — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 12, 2017

UPDATE (h/t to Grania): A couple of days ago Steve Pinker tw**ted an article from Vox, “The Bullshitter-in-Chief“, which is relevant to the above. Discussing Trump’s craziness and lies, the author argues that what Trump is really doing is testing loyalty and making his staff cohere. As the article says:

But George Mason University economist Tyler Cowen argues that this kind of thing [the big kerfuffle about crowd size at the Inauguration, and Trump asking his people to agree that it was big] can serve a strategic role. The key issues are trust and loyalty. By asking subordinates to echo his bullshit, Trump accomplishes two goals:

He tests the loyalty of his subordinates. In Cowen’s words, “if you want to ascertain if someone is truly loyal to you, ask them to do something outrageous or stupid.”

The other is that it turns his aides into members of a distinct tribe. “By requiring subordinates to speak untruths, a leader can undercut their independent standing, including their standing with the public, with the media and with other members of the administration.”