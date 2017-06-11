Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, June 11, 2017, and it’s National German Chocolate Cake Day. If you don’t know what that is, have a gander:

It’s like a cross between a chocolate cake and a coconut pecan pie, and I love it. Why is it called “German” chocolate cake? That has nothing to do with Deutschland; see the answer here. It’s also Kamehameha Day, named after Kamehameha the Great, (ca. 1736-1819), the Hawaiian king who unified the archipelago.

On this day in 1509, Henry VIII married Catherine of Aragon. After she failed to produce a male heir, and her husband fell for the younger Anne Boleyn, the marriage was annulled. Catherine died at 51. On June 10, 1919, the horse Sir Barton won the Belmont Stakes, becoming America’s first Triple Crown winner. And in 1955, two cars collided at the Le Mans 24-hour race, killing 83 and injuring at least 100. It was the deadliest accident in the history of motorsports, and you can see a film here (warning: a bit gruesome). On June 10, 1963, the Buddhist monk Thích Quảng Đức immolated himself with gasoline in Saigon to protest religious oppression; you can see a famous (and also gruesome) photo of the even here. On this day in 1963, John F. Kennedy proposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964; he died before it was passed, but LBJ, in a masterful display of political power and acumen, got it passed after the assassination. (This is all documented in Robert Caro’s masterful biography of LBJ; the best bio I’ve ever read). On June 10, 1987, Diane Abbott, Paul Boateng and Bernie Grant were elected as the first black members of Parliament in Great Britain. And on this day in 2001, Timothy McVeigh was executed by lethal injection for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing six years earlier; he and Terry Nichols killed 168 people.

Notables born on this day include Ben Jonson (1572), John Constable (1776), Richard Strauss (1864). William Styron (1925), Jackie Stewart (1939), and Hugh Laurie (1959). Those who died on this day include David Brinkley (1920) and Ornette Coleman (2015). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus face a mystery (yes, she’s in the picture):

Hili: Something was here. Cyrus: Indeed. Hili: But what?

In Polish:

Hili: Tu coś było.

Cyrus: Rzeczywiście.

Hili: Ale co?

Lagniappe: A photo from yesterday’s graduation, showing an enrobed doctoral graduate with his proud friends:

And a tweet found by Matthew Cobb. Be sure to unmute it. I swear this is a Jewish croc saying “Oy!”