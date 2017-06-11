Readers’ wildlife videos

Reader Tara Tanaka (vimeo site here, flickr site here) has sent two—count them, two—new videos for us to see. Be sure to watch them on the vimeo site in high-definition and full screen (click on “vimeo” at lower right”).

The first is one of my favorite subjects: ducklings making the Leap of Faith from their nesting box down to the water. This video has some great slow-motion bits showing the leaps. Tara’s notes:

This morning, in a heavy mist that really made me appreciate my weather-sealed cameras, ten one-day old Black-bellied Whistling Ducks [Dendrocygna autumnalis] took that huge leap of faith to join their parents below. They would have been diving onto dry ground until yesterday, when we had over 4″ of rain, bringing our 4-day total to 7″, all much-needed by the swamp. This is the fifth brood that this pair has hatched, including two last year. Their first jumping was almost more excitement than I could stand (see that video here). This afternoon I was walking through the living room and looked up to see the parents bringing all ten babies halfway to the house so they could eat corn, but when they saw me they rushed them back to the water, which is much safer and filled with natural plants and yummy insects. I’m looking forward to watching them grow up this summer.

JAC: note that the ducks spread out their legs and wings when leaping, a parachute behavior that undoubtedly slows their descent:

And two duck species meet! Here’s “Two-day old Black-bellied Whistling Ducks meet two-week old Wood Ducks”:

This pair of Whistling Ducks has usually waited until their babies were at least two weeks old to bring them up into the yard, but this afternoon I was treated to some great views, even though I had to crawl on my stomach across the living room and slip up behind my camera that was already set up in the window to keep them from seeing me. Not long after they were in the yard there was a brief confrontation between the Whistling duck father and a Wood duck [Aix sponsa] mother, who quickly took her six two-week old ducklings back to the water. The father continued to chase away any duck that got close to his new family. Wood duck hens incubate and raise their ducklings alone; however, Black-bellied Whistling Ducks take turns incubating, and then raise their ducklings together, like geese.