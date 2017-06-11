Meet Jerry Coyne the Fourth (and another adoption opportunity)

As I’ve said repeatedly, I will leave no offspring save cats named after me. So far there are at least three of them: in Colorado Springs, London, and Christchurch, New Zealand. (I have a feeling I’m forgetting one.) Now, thanks to reader and photographer Stephen Barnard, there is a fourth. Stephen’s email was titled “Jerry Coyne III”, but I think he forgot all the predecessors, so this one is actually Jerry the Fourth. Here’s the story:

A stray cat with several young kittens (at least three) has shown up on the ranch. Unfortunately, my tenant’s dog killed one kitten before we noticed them. It was pretty traumatic for her because she’s an animal lover with two cats of her own. I’ve trapped one kitten and am going to trap the others, and I hope also the adult, and take them to the shelter. [JAC: I verified that this is a no-kill shelter.] It’s about three weeks old.

Isn’t he cute? If you’re near Idaho, perhaps you’d like to adopt him. Two free books if you do!

Stephan also enclosed a photo:

Mourning doves (Zenaida macroura). This is why I can’t have feral cats.

I’m very glad he’s live-trapping the cats rather than killing them; but he’s an animal lover.

And reader Elizabeth sent a photo of a new litter at Bristol’s famous cat pub, the Bag Of Nails:

Thought that you might be interested in this great news from Bristol UK. The photo was taken by my daughter on an evening out at her favourite pub. Delightful.

Bristol readers: you know what you have to do: visit and adopt!