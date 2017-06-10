Reader Paul called my attention to the first tw**t below, which took me ti the “You had one job” Twitter site, which in turn I found hilarious. Seriously. go look at that place!
I’ve added another cat-related tweet:
Why cat racing never took off. pic.twitter.com/FI2to4nKAN
— You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) June 10, 2017
Those were a hoot. “The five days after the weekend are the hardest.” LOL!
Love these. Went to “Crazy In Russia,” which was listed as an “You may also like” Twitter site and found this: Russian Hat https://twitter.com/CrazyinRussia/status/873476727372214272. A sure instance of cat in the hat. I’d collude with the Russians to get one of these.