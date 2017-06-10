Spot the snake!

Matthew Cobb keeps an eye out for cases of “spot the. . ” mimicry, and here’s one:

One of the most stunning snakes of the world is the Peringuey's adder (Bitis peringueyi) and luckily enough today I saw one once again! pic.twitter.com/fDlT2tvLLS — Emanuele Biggi (@EmanueleBiggi) June 7, 2017

I love the scientific name: “Bitis peninguey“, and it is indeed venomous. I like the Wikipedia note: “An ambush hunter, it buries itself just beneath the surface of the sand with only its eyes and the tip of its tail exposed (individuals with black tail-tips employ caudal luring). When prey happens by, it is seized and envenomated.” I didn’t know the word “envenomated,” but now I do.

And here it is in action, capturing a lizard in Namibia after drinking condensed water off its own skin!