We continue the saga of reader Diane G.’s orphaned raccoons (see here and here for Parts I and II). Her notes are indented:

Coonlets in Sunshine

I’m really not trying to spam WEIT with these young’uns–honest! But Thursday I finally got some daylight pics, so thought I’d send those along before I quit. These were taken less than five minutes after I’d put the bird feeders back out. As you can see, they’re getting quite brazen! They took an initial run to the top of the pole (well, all but the one–Louis II?), but soon remembered I posed little threat and scurried back down to where I’d just spread some peanuts for the ground birds.

I also wanted to answer some of the questions/concerns raised in Thursday’s post which I didn’t have time to get to then.

I love what it says about people that we care so much about little critters like these. Sadly, orphan raccoons are not all that rare; just think about the adult roadkill you see if you live in raccoon country. One of the most heartbreaking sights I’ve seen was when I was driving home from an airport north of here, in the middle of the night, and came across a fresh adult roadkill with two very young babies milling around it, looking totally lost and as if they were desperately trying to wake Mom up…There was little I could do at that hour in those circumstances, and by the time I returned, the babies were gone.

This time of year the countryside is full of clumsy, ingenuous–and invariably adorable–offspring. All around our field various species of birds are feeding their fledglings–Field Sparrows, Song Sparrows, Orioles, Cardinals, Chickadees, Crows, Robins, and more; it’s also the season of the tiny, spotted fawns. Rehabilitators tend to be inundated now. The last time I was concerned about orphan raccoons, I was told that if they were on their own and seemed to be foraging successfully, the best thing to do is just let them be. Bringing them in would only further acclimate them to humans, which is decidedly not in their ultimate best interest. (Especially in farm country, where they’re frequently regarded as varmints.)

This is also the 6th day I’ve seen them, an encouraging fact in itself, especially since there’s been no attrition. Actually, probably the best thing I could do would be to turn the hose on them; try to awaken what should be a natural fear of humans and encourage them to stick to the fencerows and forests where the foraging is more natural. Of course I’m not going to do that. But neither do I want to be the one who acclimates them to humans so much that they grow up (we hope they grow up!) to be regarded as pests and face a very real threat to their existence from our species. I think I’ll start by withholding the ground peanuts (there’s still a tube feeder of peanuts on a squirrel-baffled pole the kits can’t access), keep bringing the feeders in at night, and hope for the best. (I may ultimately have to quit putting the feeders out altogether for a while–but then I’ll worry about all my bird families!) Aside from humans (and not just humans-with-guns, but also humans-with-cars), probably their next worst enemies are coyotes. Fortunately the coyotes haven’t put in much of a presence lately. There’s no predicting how long that will last, but human-acclimated coon kits would be in greater danger from them than properly wild kits.

I suspect some of you will disagree with my reasoning here, and I would be glad to consider your input as well. Thanks very much for reading.