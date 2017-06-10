Today was graduation at the University of Chicago, or rather, as someone pointed out, “convocation.” Here are the students lining up to march into the venue. Fortunately, the weather was lovely, though a bit hot; they hold graduation outdoors whether it’s sunny or rainy (the stage is covered, and they provide ponchos to everyone if it rains):
The line extended across 57th Street and in front of Regenstein Library:
And a panorama, which still shows only part of the lineup:
The ceremony (it was hot and the seats in the sun were largely empty):
And the happy graduates. The first shot shows my colleague Manyuan Long (left, in pink shirt) embracing his son, who just graduated.
Congrats to all graduates; I know what a happy time this is—the successful completion of four years of hard work (more for many grad students)!
I love graduation. Many of my colleagues complain about having to attend (it’s in our contract–we don’t take turns, we all attend unless excused by the provost) but I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Fortunately, because of one of my responsibilities, I get to be right up front assisting in the hooding–so I get to see all the grads I know up close and personal. I look forward to it every year. Plus (is this embarrassing?) I get a little musty eyed from Pomp and Circumstance.