Today was graduation at the University of Chicago, or rather, as someone pointed out, “convocation.” Here are the students lining up to march into the venue. Fortunately, the weather was lovely, though a bit hot; they hold graduation outdoors whether it’s sunny or rainy (the stage is covered, and they provide ponchos to everyone if it rains):

The line extended across 57th Street and in front of Regenstein Library:

And a panorama, which still shows only part of the lineup:

The ceremony (it was hot and the seats in the sun were largely empty):

And the happy graduates. The first shot shows my colleague Manyuan Long (left, in pink shirt) embracing his son, who just graduated.

Congrats to all graduates; I know what a happy time this is—the successful completion of four years of hard work (more for many grad students)!