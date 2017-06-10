Caturday felids: World’s first air-to-land radio message: “Roy, come and get this goddamned cat!”; heroic cat saves baby by snuggling; dog carries cat home

In October, 2010 I posted the story of Kiddo the cat, a felid who nearly beat Charles Lindbergh across the Atlantic. (Kiddo was on an airship, which ultimately had to ditch, but all hands and paws were rescued by the accompanying boat. Go look at that short post before you get to this update, which I hadn’t known when I wrote the earlier piece. It’s recounted by Aviation Humor (my emphasis):

In 1910 airman Walter Wellman and five companions attempted to cross the Atlantic Ocean in the airship America. He was also accompanied by his cat Kiddo. Unfortunately once they were underway Kiddo decided he was not so fond of flying and started causing trouble by meowing, crying and running around ‘like a squirrel in a cage.’ The airship America was the first aircraft to be carry radio equipment and the first engineer, Melvin Vaniman, was so annoyed by the antics of Kiddo that he was moved to make the first in-flight radio transmission to a secretary back on land. The historic first message read:, “Roy, come and get this goddam cat!” A plan was formed to lower the cat in a canvas bag to motorboat beneath the airship. An attempt was made, but failed because the seas were too rough for the boat to catch the bag, so it was pulled back up again and Kiddo was forced to continue the journey. Luckily Kiddo became more comfortable and settled down to become an excellent flying companion. Navigator Murray Simon wrote that he was ‘more useful than any barometer.’ And that ‘You must never cross the Atlantic in an airship without a cat.’ He slept comfortably in a lifeboat and seemed to only become agitated when he sensed there was weather trouble ahead.

*******

A Russian cat rescued a baby! Here’s the skinny (original story from Pravda):

A baby found abandoned in a box on a cold winter day in Russia is alive and well today – all thanks to one cat’s life-saving cuddles. As Russian news outlet Pravda reports, the two-month-old baby boy was discovered near the dumpsters of an apartment complex in the city of Obinsk, after resident Nadezhda Makhovikova heard the desperate meowing of the building’s communal cat, Murka. When Makhovikova arrived to investigate, she found the long-haired tabby cat cuddled alongside the helpless infant, sheltering him from the sub-freezing temperatures like she would her own kitten. “One side [of the baby] was already hot – [the] cat warmed [him] in the few hours he spent in her box,” Makhovikova says, as translated by Google. Murka remained close by, reportedly licking the baby until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital. Fortunately, the child is said to be “completely healthy,” no doubt because of Murka’s help.

Here’s a video of the heroic cat, which was undoubtedly more efficacious because it was very FURRY:

*******

And finally, though I may have published this before, here’s a d*g trained to carry a cat home, which is the proper function of a d*g. I’m not sure what language is being spoken here, but readers will sort that out:

