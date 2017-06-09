Twitter problems: my innocuous tweets flagged as “sensitive”

I don’t know how this happened, but for many readers my tweets, most (but not all) of which are simply links to the posts here, are being flagged by Twitter as “sensitive material”. Reader Paul reported that he saw this with 24 of my last 50 tweets; here are a few examples.

There doesn’t seem to be any pattern of what is “sensitive” and what is not, and I have no idea what’s behind this. I’ve called this to Twitter’s attention on both their own Twitter feed and on their Facebook page. We’ll see what happens.

Even my innocuous tweet on the Canadian treat poutine was flagged! Here’s the “sensitive” content trigger warning and then what you see if you click “view”:

Is that “sensitive”? I think not!

SOLUTION: If you’re having this problem, it’s easy to fix by adjusting your Twitter settings. Paul said to do this:

The option to turn off the feature is in the menu obtained by clicking on your user icon in the top right corner of the page: select “Settings and privacy”, then “Privacy and safety”. JAC: Then uncheck the “hide sensitive content” box:

Paul sent me an example of the kind of content allowed on Twitter and then his response to the censoring of my poutine post: