The world’s worst sheepdog

Something has gone badly wrong here. Meet Nelson, who has things arse-backwards.
Watch this very short video soon, as copies are being removed from YouTube:
Surprisingly, there are about a half dozen contenders for the Worst Sheepdog Award, but I give this one the blue ribbon.
LOL … a lot!
Kinda reminds me of a cattle herding porcupine I heer’d about.
100% marvelous.
“Surprisingly, there are about a half dozen contenders for the Worst Sheepdog Award, but I”
…covfefe…?
The Twitter warnings were a sign. The Thought Police came for Jerry mid-post.
No, I was distracted. I finished the post.
Nelson simply has a different leadership style. 🙂
I don’t know. The sheep are going where he “directs” them to!