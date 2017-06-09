The world’s worst sheepdog

Something has gone badly wrong here. Meet Nelson, who has things arse-backwards.

Watch this very short video soon, as copies are being removed from YouTube:

Surprisingly, there are about a half dozen contenders for the Worst Sheepdog Award, but I give this one the blue ribbon.

8 Comments

  1. Karen Fierman
    Posted June 9, 2017 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    LOL … a lot!

    Reply
  2. busterggi
    Posted June 9, 2017 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    Kinda reminds me of a cattle herding porcupine I heer’d about.

    Reply
  3. Tom
    Posted June 9, 2017 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    100% marvelous.

    Reply
  4. delta3d
    Posted June 9, 2017 at 2:46 pm | Permalink

    “Surprisingly, there are about a half dozen contenders for the Worst Sheepdog Award, but I”

    …covfefe…?

    Reply
    • Ralph
      Posted June 9, 2017 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

      The Twitter warnings were a sign. The Thought Police came for Jerry mid-post.

      Reply
  5. jrhs
    Posted June 9, 2017 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    Nelson simply has a different leadership style. 🙂

    Reply
  6. darrelle
    Posted June 9, 2017 at 3:04 pm | Permalink

    I don’t know. The sheep are going where he “directs” them to!

    Reply

