Reader Joe Dickinson sent some photos from California:

Most of the following photos were taken at the base of Morro Rock, a prominent feature at Morro Bay that anchors a very long sandbar, providing excellent wildlife habitat.

This rather chubby California ground squirrel (Citellus beecheyi) was expertly working tourists visiting the rock.

A whimbrel (Numenius phaeopus) was forging in the shallows inside the sandbar.

A pair of marbled godwits (Limosa fedoa) arrived to check out the same area.

Here are those two species next to each other. It would be interesting to know how bill length and shape affect food selection and/or foraging strategies for two species of similar body size utilizing the same habitat. Perhaps one of your readers can tell us.

This great blue heron (Ardea herodias) landed on a ledge up on the rock. He/she looks as if engaged in some sort of display, but I did not see a potential recipient.

This western gull (Larus occidentalis) has the prominent red spot that, famously, prompts chicks to beg by pecking at the parent’s beak.

As is common at this location, we spotted some sea otters (Enhydra lutris), but they kept their distance, so I will “cheat” with a shot at the same location a few years ago.

Our base for this trip was our favorite d*g-friendly motel in Cambria. It provides spectacular views of the sunset. Here, also from a few years ago, is a brown pelican [Pelecanus occidentalis] flying into the sunset. I’m particularly proud of this photo because, if you look carefully just above the top edge of the sun, you can see a somewhat wispy “green flash”.

Finally, arriving home, I spotted this elegant garter snake (probably Thamnophis sintalis) in our front yard. Ignore the weeds: I’ll get to it.