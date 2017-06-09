My ducklings are growing up

They’re losing their down and growing primary feathers. There is no amount of Cheerios and oatmeal that will sate them. But I am confident they’ll all fledge now, though I’ll be sad when, on one fine day, I’ll find that they’ve flown away. But that’s what their genes want them to do.

There appear to be two males (drakes) and two females (hens): the male ducklings have fully green beaks, I’m told, and the females brownish beaks with yellow edges.