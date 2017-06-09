Friday: Hili Dialogue

Is it Friday already? Yes it is: Friday, June 8, 2017. The good news is that although the results aren’t all in, Britain’s conservatives, though leading in votes, appear to have lost their >50% representation in Parliament; and that’s a problem for Theresa May. As the New York Times reports this morning:

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain suffered a major setback in a tumultuous election on Thursday, losing her overall majority in Parliament and throwing her government into uncertainty less than two weeks before it is scheduled to begin negotiations over withdrawing from the European Union. Mrs. May, the Conservative leader, called the snap election three years early, expecting to cruise to a smashing victory that would win her a mandate to see Britain through the long and difficult negotiations with European leaders over the terms of leaving the union. But according to results reported early Friday morning, the extraordinary gamble Mrs. May made in calling the election backfired. She could no longer command enough seats to avoid a hung Parliament, meaning that no party has enough lawmakers to establish outright control. With all but one of the 650 seats in the House of Commons accounted for, the BBC reported that Mrs. May’s Conservatives would remain the largest party. But they were projected to win only 318 seats, down from the 331 they won in 2015, and eight seats short of a majority.

Now I know you’re asking yourself, ‘What about the cats?” Grania reports this, and sent a photo:

Pets at the polling booth has been a Thing; mostly dogs of course, but also a horse, a rat and some cats. Kitteh don’t care none. 🙂

And it’s National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day. Now I know some readers like that comestible, but I cannot abide rhubarb in any form, especially in a pie. Why not just make a delicious strawberry pie without defiling it with a bitter vegetable? Why add the rhubarb, when strawberry pie by itself is so good? But I fulminate; this holiday is probably a conspiracy by Big Rhubarb. It’s Coral Triangle Day as well, calling attention to the loss of biodiversity in the world’s epicenter for marine biodiversity:

The Wise Little Hen. Here it is, with Donald appearing at 1:59. He's pretty much as he was later, though his beak was longer and hadn't yet undergone neoteny: On this day in 1934, Donald Duck first appeared in a Disney Cartoon—.

And it was on June 9, 1954, that this famous exchange occurred between Senator Joseph McCarthy and counsel for the Army Joseph Welch. It was the beginning of McCarthy’s downfall and the end of his Communist-hunting in the government. N0te Roy Cohn’s appearance.

On this day in 1973, the magnificent horse Secretariat the won the Belmont Stakes and thus the Triple Crown. Look at this horse run—he won by about 25 lengths!

Notables born on this day include Cole Porter (1891) and Michael J. Fox (1961). One notable who died on this day was geneticist and Nobel Laureate George Beadle (1961) wh0 was once President of the University of Chicago. Meanwhile in D0brzyn, Hili is borrowing from the playbook of the social justice warriors:

Hili: I’m spotting a microaggression. A: Where? Hili: On the horizon.

In Polish: Hili: Dostrzegam mikroagresję.

Ja: Gdzie?

Hili: Na horyzoncie.

In Winnipeg, Gus is lolling in the sun, probably stoned on catnip again:

And a short tw**t video from reader Barry, who doesn’t understand the cat’s behavior at the end of this encounter.