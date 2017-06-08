Watch Comey’s testimony live

Former FBI director James Comey is tesifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at this moment. Click on the screenshot to see what he says (you’ll go to the CNN front page where you can watch this):
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- Trump’s budget cuts in science whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/?p=204733 31 minutes ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
What was McCain trying to suggest?
Investigation into email server was completed and showed bad judgement not criminal intent
Investigation in Trump/Russia was ongoing so he wouldn’t comment on it and it is as far as he is aware ongoing.
Two things I took from this, he was fired for Russia investigation in the hope it would shut it down, based on the incomplete knowledge of the white house on how things work in government
Second nothing that trump did with Comey was in Comey’s mind a criminal act it was just outside the normal behaviour for someone in high office
McCain’s questions and comments struck me as almost completely delusional and confused. You could tell Comey was like “wtf?” several times.
A strange sequence, for sure.
For those w/o tv’s the NY Times is streaming it live on its online front page.