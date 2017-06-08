Watch Comey’s testimony live

Former FBI director James Comey is tesifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at this moment. Click on the screenshot to see what he says (you’ll go to the CNN front page where you can watch this):

3 Comments

  1. kieran
    Posted June 8, 2017 at 11:48 am

    What was McCain trying to suggest?
    Investigation into email server was completed and showed bad judgement not criminal intent

    Investigation in Trump/Russia was ongoing so he wouldn’t comment on it and it is as far as he is aware ongoing.

    Two things I took from this, he was fired for Russia investigation in the hope it would shut it down, based on the incomplete knowledge of the white house on how things work in government

    Second nothing that trump did with Comey was in Comey’s mind a criminal act it was just outside the normal behaviour for someone in high office

    Reply
    • ToddP
      Posted June 8, 2017 at 12:26 pm

      McCain’s questions and comments struck me as almost completely delusional and confused. You could tell Comey was like “wtf?” several times.

      A strange sequence, for sure.

      Reply
  2. jwthomas
    Posted June 8, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    For those w/o tv’s the NY Times is streaming it live on its online front page.

    Reply

