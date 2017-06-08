Trump’s budget cuts in science

This is from an email that research administrators at my University sent to our faculty, academic appointees, and staff a short while ago; I offer it to show you what the Trump administration is doing to research in this country (emphasis is mine):

On May 23, the Trump Administration released its detailed budget proposal for FY18. Though Congress has the ultimate authority for federal funding decisions, the administration’s proposal points to potential impending challenges for research funding. The proposal includes cuts to a number of areas relevant to the University’s academic programs and the science programs of our affiliated laboratories, including NIH (21% proposed cut from FY17), NSF (11% proposed cut), NEA and NEH (both proposed for elimination), the Department of Energy’s Office of Science (17% proposed cut), and Medicaid funding under the ACA (over $800 billion proposed cut over 10 years). This detailed budget was a follow-up to the “skinny” budget released in March, which included only a basic overview of proposed spending for major agencies.

These are draconian cuts: 21% in the National Institutes of Health, 11% in the National Science Foundation, and 17% in the Department of Energy’s Office of Science. Many investigators will not be unable to do their research, and graduate student funding has already been cut, with NSF Dissertation Improvement Grants just eliminated entirely.

And let us not forget the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), and National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), which are being cut completely. That’s also a disaster for artists and my colleagues in the humanities?

Where will the money go? Defense, of course, and that infernal WALL. . .

For a detailed explanation of these and other cuts, see this article in the Washington Post.