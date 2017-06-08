Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, June 8, 2017: National Jelly Donut Day. I occasionally have one, but my favorite is the double chocolate: a chocolate cake donut with chocolate icing on top. It’s also World Brain Tumor Day.

On this day in 632, Muhammad died in Medina, but again there are calendar problems. On June 8, 1789, James Madison introduced nine amendments to the U.S. Constitution in Congress; seven of these would eventually become part of the first ten amendments known as the Bill of Rights. On this day in 1949, the year of my birth, George Orwell published his famous Nineteen Eighty-Four. On June 8, 1972, AP photographer Nick Ut took an iconic picture of the Vietnam War, featuring the nine-year-old girl Phan Thị Kim Phúc, burned on the arms and back by American napalm, running down a road. That photo won Ut a Pulitzer Prize:

Phúc, whose burns were so severe they didn’t think she would survive, underwent many surgeries, and her odyssey took her to Cuba and ultimately, as a refugee, to Ontario, where she now lives with her husband and two children. She’s 54 (I remember well when the picture came out!), and here she is with one child, showing the scars from the napalm burns:

Finally, in 1987 New Zealand established its country as a nuclear-free zone, which for one thing means that any ship carrying nuclear weapons, including those from the U.S., can’t dock in its harbours (see the spelling? Am I an honourary Kiwi now?)

Notables born on this day include Frank Lloyd Wright (1867), Francis Crick (1916), Barbara Bush (1925), mountaineer Jim Wickwire (1940), Boz Scaggs (1944), and Derek Trucks (1979). Those who died on this day include Andrew Jackson (1845), Cochise (1874), George Sand (1876; real name Amantine-Lucile-Aurore Dupin), Gerard Manley Hopkins (1889), mountaineer George Mallory (died on Everest on either June 8 or 9, 1924; it’s not clear whether he and Andrew Irvine, who also died, reached the summit), and Satchel Paige (1982).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, today’s Hili Dialogue is very opaque, and I asked Malgorzata for an explanation. Here it is:

There is a order of Friars Minor. In Polish it is called Order of Little Brothers but the wording is specific and Polish speakers know that here it is an allusion to this order and at the same time it means literally “little brothers”. Mice are Hili’s “little brothers”. I don’t know what are you going to do with this for your non-Polish speaking readers.

So. . .

Hili: It all looks very interesting. A: What does? Hili: The world of little brothers.

In Polish:

Hili: To wszystko bardzo interesująco wygląda.

Ja: Co takiego?

Hili: Ten świat braci mniejszych.

In nearby Wloclawek (pronounced “Vote-Sva-Vek”), the Dark Tabby Leon is hankering for noms:

Leon: I think it’s time do go home for supper.

And from reader Ed Suominen, here’s a photo of Theresa May, with Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, ignoring her. Ed thought it was a “random cat”, but I think he was unaware of Larry’s official government status. Even a cat, given that it’s the Chief Mouser, can ignore a Prime Minister!