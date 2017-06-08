I was busy this a.m. so this post is late, and oy! does it hurt typing with my mallet finger. More PT is needed!

Three days ago I posted some raccoon photos by reader Diane G, and she has an update (indented); it’s a bit sad as the “Fab Five” seem to have lost their mom. Note: I’m told that Diane should put out a big bowl of dry cat food and another huge bowl of water (for food washing) to keep the babies nourished.

What Happens When I Forget to Take The Feeders Inside, or, Further Adventures of the Fab Five Around 10 PM last night I remember I’ve forgotten to take the feeders in, so out I run. Too late! Our mischievous quintet hasn’t missed their chance. In this shot four of the crew have retreated to the top of the pole, while # 5–I think we’ll call him Louis II–can’t really be bothered. It almost looks like the topmost kit is extending a paw to the slowest climber.

In pic 2 that little guy has almost made the top, whilst Louis II analyzes the situation, decides I’m not much of a threat, and lets his mind wander back to the goodies below.

Priorities are priorities.

Must you keep flashing that light at me?!

Taking their cue from Louis II, the sibs also begin to remember the repast below…

Cute as they are, I really want them to abscond so I can rescue the feeders and take the dogs out. I wave my hands and speak sternly but nothing happens. I retreat to the garage and grab my late husband’s golf-ball retriever, as it extends into a fairly long pole, return to the feeder post, and give it a few whacks here and there. This only serves to frighten them, at which point I give up. Only after several subsequent check-ups do I find they’ve finally moved on… Sadly, my neighbor and I are pretty sure they’re orphans. There’s no mother around as far as we can tell. The babes exhibit all the innocent curiosity of so many wild toddlers without any of the caution their mother would instill in them. They’re becoming far too obvious; the afternoon before these shots were taken I’d seen them traipsing across my front lawn in broad daylight. In the early evening as I drove home from shopping I found them right in the middle of the gravel road, and had to slow down while they retreated. I’m afraid their survival chances are poor, and it’s very hard to accept that that’s how nature happens sometimes, but there’s really nothing we can do to intervene. Wish them luck! 😦