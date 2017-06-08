End-of-the-day sign

Reader Darrell sent me this sign, and a quick search shows lots of copies of it on the Internet, but I can’t be arsed to find out where it was, or if it’s genuine. A helpful reader might do that. Regardless, it’s funny, and if you don’t know where the lines came from, or what the last word means, you don’t get out enough—or aren’t old enough!

  infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted June 8, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Well I’m IN Russia right now, but I have no idea what that last word means. It isn’t Cyrillic.

    But the rest of course is the Beatles ‘Let it be’

  Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    Posted June 8, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    There are so many copies on the Internet that there’s no telling where it originally came from.

  nicky
    Posted June 8, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Isn’t there a musical version yet?

  jblilie
    Posted June 8, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    THAT is hilarious! 🙂

  Brujo Feo
    Posted June 8, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    I reposted it myself, but I explain what it means in Russian…https://www.facebook.com/brujo.feo/posts/10213658983256822

    I hope I’m not breaking a rule by linking to FB…

    Heather Hastie
      Posted June 8, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      Facebook won’t let me view it anyway!

  JoanL
    Posted June 8, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    It was posted June 3 on twitter.com/SignoftheSqwirl and the poster claims it as their own work on another site (twitter.com/Travon/status/872137463627743232/photo/1)

    Heather Hastie
      Posted June 8, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      Wherever it comes from, it’s hilarious and very clever.

  Taskin
    Posted June 8, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Very funny! I know what I’ll be humming for the rest of the day now.

