End-of-the-day sign

Reader Darrell sent me this sign, and a quick search shows lots of copies of it on the Internet, but I can’t be arsed to find out where it was, or if it’s genuine. A helpful reader might do that. Regardless, it’s funny, and if you don’t know where the lines came from, or what the last word means, you don’t get out enough—or aren’t old enough!
Well I’m IN Russia right now, but I have no idea what that last word means. It isn’t Cyrillic.
But the rest of course is the Beatles ‘Let it be’
cr
It’s not Cyrillic, it’s Trumpic.
There are so many copies on the Internet that there’s no telling where it originally came from.
Isn’t there a musical version yet?
THAT is hilarious! 🙂
I reposted it myself, but I explain what it means in Russian…https://www.facebook.com/brujo.feo/posts/10213658983256822
I hope I’m not breaking a rule by linking to FB…
Facebook won’t let me view it anyway!
It was posted June 3 on twitter.com/SignoftheSqwirl and the poster claims it as their own work on another site (twitter.com/Travon/status/872137463627743232/photo/1)
Wherever it comes from, it’s hilarious and very clever.
Very funny! I know what I’ll be humming for the rest of the day now.