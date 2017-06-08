I haven’t posted much on free will lately, and I’m sure that’s fine with the compatibilist readers who think my take on the issue is, as the Brits say, “badly wrong.” I stand by my views, and apparently so does Zack Weinersmith, who published “Compatibilism: a parable” on his SMBC comic site. (Thanks to several readers who sent it to me.)
For new readers, compatibilism is the view that complete determinism of our acts by our genes and environments is still compatible with a view of humans having “free will.”
To wit (note that the purveyor of the semantic trickery about free will strongly resembles Dan Dennett, one of compatibilism’s chief exponents), a very sophisticated comic strip!:
As best I can see, and I’m prone to misinterpreting these things, the kid sees compatibilism in the second half of the strip as he saw his disappointment over the possibility of seeing “dinosaurs” in the first half: he was misled into thinking that he’d see something different from what he thought. “Free will” is the dinosaur here, and, like the bird, it turns out, under compatibilism, to be something other than what most people think.
At the Imagine No Religion meeting last weekend, Julien Musolino, in a fine talk on why we don’t have a “soul” as most people think of it, also spoke quite a bit about how we don’t have “free will” as most people think of it.
Our free-will debates here reminds me of an old joke I once heard:
A group of friends formed a “humour club” which met every Thursday down at the pub. Fred, who became a new member, went to his first meeting. It began when someone stood up and just said “Number 37”. The group broke down in unrestrained laughter. Another member then stood up – “Number 17”. The same reaction. This went on all evening. On the way out Fred asked what was going on. His companion replied “Their always the same jokes – we all know them so well that we’ve given them numbers to save time in telling them”. At the next meeting Fred thought that he ought to tell a joke to the membership himself, so he stood up and said “Number 17”. Not a laugh in the room. On the way out Fred asked a companion “what went wrong with my joke?” The response “It’s the way that you tell’em”
So as we begin yet another free will debate let me just say….. “Number 42”