Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, June 7, 2017: National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, and here’s some information from that link: “The udder of a cow can hold between 25-50 lbs. of milk.” I weep for those cows! It’s also the first day of Vestalia (or was, in ancient Rome), but I doubt if the calendar is the same now.

On June 7, 1099 (again, possible calendar problems, the siege of Jerusalem begin during the First Crusade. On this day in 1654, Louis XIV was crowned as the King of France. On June 7, 1965, the Supreme Court issued its decision in the case of Griswold v. Connecticut, which declared the use of contraception by married couples legal. Connecticut’s state law had forbidden that, but the Court ruled that the law violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s right of privacy. It was not until 1972 that the Court effectively legalized the use of contraception by unmarried couples. Go figure. On June 7, 1977, 40 years ago today, the biggest day of Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee took place. Finally, on this day in 1982, Priscilla Presley opened Graceland as a public tourist attraction; Wikipedia adds that “the bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.” As one site quotes:

But it also purports to give a secret photo of Elvis’s bathroom, and so, for you fans, here it is:

On this day in Paul Gaugin was born in 1848, as was Gwendolyn Brooks in 1917, Liam Neeson in 1952, and Prince in 1958. Those who died on this day include Jean Harlow (1937; she was only 26), Jean Arp (1966), Dorothy Parker (1967), E. M. Forster (1970), and Henry Miller (1980). Here are two Gaugins for your delectation:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is beginning to infect Cyrus with solipsism:

Hili: Do you think we will look good in this picture? Cyrus: We should.

And out in Pasadena, Sean Carroll and Jennifer Oullette’s newly adopted kittens are having a grand old time. This tw**t documents an adorable pounce. I’m glad Sean has discovered the joy of posting kitten pictures and videos.