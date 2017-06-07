What would a day be without at least one picture from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, who’s been a bit niggardly with his photos. Here’s a new one that must have been quite difficult to take:

Mating damselflies in flight. (unknown species):

Reader Roger Sorensen contributes some photos from St. Cloud, Minnesota. His notes are indented:

First, here’s a Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum) foraging for blooms and nectar in the Hedge Cotoneaster (Cotoneaster lucidus) that borders my patio. Later in the season, they will be eating the deep purple berries and leaving purple messes everywhere.

Following that is Mr. Gray Catbird (Dumetella carolinensis), who has been showing off and singing the song of his people nearly nonstop for days. The mating / nesting song is far, far more varied and melodious than the plaintive mewing they’re named for. They may be re-using the nest from last year in the large Euonymus next to my driveway.

I thought I might’ve had Mourning Doves (Zenaida macroura) nesting in the Cotoneaster too, but they moved on after spending a week perched in a plant pot on that patio.

And finally, my patch of Shastas (Leucanthemum × superbum) bloomed this past week and are now being tended to by dozens of Eastern Carpenter Bees (Xylocopa virginica) and several other species of bees and flies.