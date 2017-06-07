Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Matthew

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, a repeat, is called “colt2”, and came with this note:

Time to make fun of the Bible, having picked on the Koran for the past few weeks. Here’s a 10-years-old strip about the funniest gospel, Matthew.

Here’s the relevant verse from the King James version:

Matthew 27:51-53

51 Then, behold, the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom; and the earth quaked, and the rocks were split, 52 and the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised; 53 and coming out of the graves after His resurrection, they went into the holy city and appeared to many.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 7, 2017 at 8:15 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. H Stiles (@HStiles1)
    Posted June 7, 2017 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    To be fair, it may be that Matthew was talking about people who were actually sleeping! Also, & I am no christian apologist, “coming out of the graves after His resurrection” – means that it was only after the supposed ‘resurrection’ of JC that they zombied about – “and appeared to many”!

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted June 7, 2017 at 9:04 am | Permalink

      According to Matthew 27:52, the graves of the saints were cracked opened by the earthquake that accompanied Jesus’ death on the cross, but they remained in their graves for a couple days until Jesus’ resurrection.

      I’ve always wondered how “Matthew” knew that part. I suppose he must’ve conducted first-person … er, first-zombie interviews to get their take on it.

      Reply
  2. W.Benson
    Posted June 7, 2017 at 8:29 am | Permalink

    I wasn’t aware that there we saints before the crusifiction. Can someone clarify?

    Reply
  3. Randy schenck
    Posted June 7, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Yes, that makes sense. Why would anyone doubt it.

    Reply
  4. Ken Kukec
    Posted June 7, 2017 at 8:42 am | Permalink

    That was quite the banner weekend in Jerusalem, according to Matt. Had an earthquake and a total solar eclipse too. (The temblor was how the zombies were loosed from their graves, and how the temple curtain was rent in two.)

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: