Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Matthew

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, a repeat, is called “colt2”, and came with this note:

Time to make fun of the Bible, having picked on the Koran for the past few weeks. Here’s a 10-years-old strip about the funniest gospel, Matthew.

Here’s the relevant verse from the King James version:

Matthew 27:51-53

51 Then, behold, the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom; and the earth quaked, and the rocks were split, 52 and the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised; 53 and coming out of the graves after His resurrection, they went into the holy city and appeared to many.