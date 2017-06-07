Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Matthew

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, a repeat, is called “colt2”, and came with this note:
Time to make fun of the Bible, having picked on the Koran for the past few weeks. Here’s a 10-years-old strip about the funniest gospel, Matthew.
Here’s the relevant verse from the King James version:
Matthew 27:51-53
51 Then, behold, the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom; and the earth quaked, and the rocks were split, 52 and the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised; 53 and coming out of the graves after His resurrection, they went into the holy city and appeared to many.
To be fair, it may be that Matthew was talking about people who were actually sleeping! Also, & I am no christian apologist, “coming out of the graves after His resurrection” – means that it was only after the supposed ‘resurrection’ of JC that they zombied about – “and appeared to many”!
According to Matthew 27:52, the graves of the saints were cracked opened by the earthquake that accompanied Jesus’ death on the cross, but they remained in their graves for a couple days until Jesus’ resurrection.
I’ve always wondered how “Matthew” knew that part. I suppose he must’ve conducted first-person … er, first-zombie interviews to get their take on it.
I wasn’t aware that there we saints before the crusifiction. Can someone clarify?
Yes, that makes sense. Why would anyone doubt it.
That was quite the banner weekend in Jerusalem, according to Matt. Had an earthquake and a total solar eclipse too. (The temblor was how the zombies were loosed from their graves, and how the temple curtain was rent in two.)