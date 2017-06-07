James Comey says that Trump asked him to drop the investigation into Flynn’s contact with Russians

Is this obstruction of justice or not? CNN has printed former (and fired) FBI director James Comey’s opening testimony that he’ll proffer tomorrow to the Senate Intelligence Committee on the connection between former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russian officials. If you can’t hear it live, read it here.
A small part of what Comey will say before he’s interrogated:
The President then returned to the topic of Mike Flynn, saying, “He is a good guy and has been through a lot.” He repeated that Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong on his calls with the Russians, but had misled the Vice President. He then said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” I replied only that “he is a good guy.” (In fact, I had a positive experience dealing with Mike Flynn when he was a colleague as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency at the beginning of my term at FBI.) I did not say I would “let this go.”
. . . The President returned briefly to the problem of leaks. I then got up and left out the door by the grandfather clock, making my way through the large group of people waiting there, including Mr. Priebus and the Vice President. I immediately prepared an unclassified memo of the conversation about Flynn and discussed the matter with FBI senior leadership. I had understood the President to be requesting that we drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December. I did not understand the President to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign.
Since Trump denies he said that, one of these men is lying. It is surely the President. Does this amount to obstruction of justice? I think it does, as Trump was pressuring the FBI director to drop an investigation. Will Trump be impeached for this? I’m guessing not because there’s no way of determining the truth for sure (absent the “tapes” that Trump once said existed).
It sounds like obstruction of justice to me!
Is that impeachable? Technically, it is yes if true. But is testimony enough to bring on such a grave outcome? I am not sure on that. A Republican congress moving to impeach a Republican pres. would be a hard sell even if there were tapes of the conversation.
Rather than impeachment, another possibility is to issue a rebuke to the president. It is not just a matter of ‘to impeach or not to impeach’. There are other options, I think.
The level of incompetence at the White House makes me think it will eventually catch up to Trump and he will be removed from office. Comey’s testimony may not snare him, but something surely will.
I think it’s attempted obstruction of justice rather than actual because Comey didn’t stop his investigation.
Also, I suspect Trump may not understand just how wrong what he did was. He thinks these guys work for him, and that he should be able to tell them what to do. My guess is it’s simply another example of Trump’s ignorance.
He didn’t want anyone to suspect there was anything to the Russia story, so he did this in private, but beyond that it’s just ignorance, arrogance, and incompetence.
It’s still obstruction even if the attempt to influence failed. The crime lies in the attempt, not the outcome.
…which is all irrelevant, as this is a political matter, not a legal one.
But you’re spot on at just how idiotically ignorant this demonstrates Drumpf to be.
It’s that ignorant idiocy that’s most likely to do in Drumpf, but only indirectly. Nobody can control him, and fewer are even trying every day. The Republicans in Congress may well soon decide that he’s more of a liability than an asset, especially if they start to read tea leaves that say how badly they’ll be clobbered in the midterms.
There’s a very narrow window of opportunity for their legislative agenda, and Drumpf in his stupidity is doing more to close it faster than anybody else….
In my opinion, it’s a crystal clear case of obstruction of justice, but that’s not what will do him in. What will sink Trump is proof of treasonous collusion with Russian hacking to influence the election. Wait for it.
Not being a lawyer makes it hard to know if this would meet the legal requirements of obstruction of justice. One thing I notice is at this point it’s one man’s word versus another’s word. I think most thinking people would probably find Comey’s word more reliable, but is that enough for charges? If this is true I think it is an obstruction of justice in spirit, if not legally
It sounds like obstruction to me; if your boss tells you to do something you feel rather compelled to do it even if, in the end, your better nature prevents you.
But I am not a lawyer.
What part of “I hope you can see your way…” do you not understand? By no stretch is that ordering or even pressuring Comey to do anything.
You’re joking, right?
Mafia goon; “Nice business you have here. Be a shame if anything should happen to it”.
Trump started off the conversation by asking Comey if he wanted to keep his job.
Sorry, but that’s not the way it works.
The President isn’t even permitted the luxury of expressing an opinion on this sort of thing — especially not when he’s known for being a stickler for personal loyalty coupled with his catchphrase of, “You’re fired!”
To spell it out, Drumpf was letting it be known to Comey that personal loyalty to Drumpf meant letting Flynn off the hook criminally for what they agreed was, at the least, a firing offense. And this, in Drumpf’s own words, was because Drumpf was worried that people thought fingers were pointing at him as well.
That right there is bad enough, but it is literally zero stretch of the imagination to suspect that the reason he’s worried about fingers pointing at him is because he’s got something to hide. And, whether he does or not, because that’s so obviously something one might suspect, and because he’s President (and has no credible defense for cluelessness), one has to assume that he knew how bad it would look to ask the head of the FBI to drop an investigation into him personally…because that is over-the-top Nixon-level obstruction of justice.
I can actually believe that Drumpf is enough of an idiot that it never occurred to him just how fucking stupid it was to privately ask Comey to drop the Flynn investigation right after demanding personal loyalty of him. But, again, as President, he doesn’t have the luxury of cluelessness as a defense; whether he realized what he did or not, it’s a firing offense.
And, if he does have something to hide, as it seems pretty obvious he does…well, that would literally be a firing squad offense.
(Note: I vehemently oppose the death penalty in all forms for all reasons, Presidential treason emphatically included; our legal system, however, to our great shame, is nowhere near as civilized, compassionate, nor enlightened as that of basically the rest of the developed world.)
What part of “I hope you can see your way…” do you not understand? In no way is that ordering, interfering or pressuring.
Comey goes on to say, “I had understood the President to be requesting that we drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December.”
Well, I believe the interfering with FBI investigations into the Russian connection is obvious. He repeatedly asks Comey to get it out that he personally is not being investigated but that is not possible. If you are investigating the Trump campaign how do you separate Trump completely from that. He also asked that he drop the investigation of Flynn. That is direct interference with the Russian investigation. So obstruction is a given.
Pledging loyalty is also a serious and wrong action for the president to be taking with the director of the FBI. It is also quite likely that he was fired because he would not pledge the loyalty.
I think Comey screwed up by admitting to Trump that he was not under direct investigation. I would also want to ask if Comey requested unmasking of any of Trumps officials.
I would also ask Comey why he went public on the Clinton investigation? His reasoning on that just makes no sense and the question needs to be asked.
I should also say that this is just a start and this is just one person. The more serious problem of collusion will eventually come from other investigations of the individuals within the Trump organization. His Attorney General would be at the top of that list along with Flynn and several others.
“What part of “I hope you can see your way…” do you not understand? By no stretch is that ordering or even pressuring Comey to do anything.”
Wrong. The context is a conversation about Comey and whether he wishes to keep his job. The intent is clear (the law does not require Trump to be explicit).
Which one is lying? Well, Comey will testify under oath.
A clear case of obstruction of justice.
What I gathered as a non-American is that the US citizens put up with virtually everything, and are powerless. My impression is that in the US, if you have money and influence, “anything goes”, while small people go to jail for a lifetime for minor offenses.
Americans (foremost) are being looted and fooled left and right, and cannot do anything about it.
A president this incompetent as Trump, this mired in scandal, should have near zero approval and probably belongs behind bars. He might have a historical low approval of thirty-something percent, but it is a complete mystery to me how he got this far, especially as it would be a stretch to call his business practice “legal”.
He still owns a business empire; there’s there tax record issue; and a seemingly endless list of things — each would break anyone else’s neck — and he’s still enjoying his golf every weekend.
I have no reason to believe that Trump will be brought to any form of justice, ever. In the utterly unlikely event that he is held accountable, I consider this sheer dumb (bad) luck. This is like him trashing an appartent, and puking into every room and the owner does nothing, but then he spits into a corner and the owner suddenly exclaims “enough is enough!” — possible, but this would be rather mad, too.
Your comments on nearly all levels is so off the wall and wrong, it would be very hard to correct them all. Let me just say you have almost no knowledge of the American system and apparently little idea of what is going on. As someone said long ago, when others have doubt about your knowledge, best to say nothing than speak and remove all doubt.
I can’t see Comey saying anything that will dent his popularity or outlast the next news cycle. Trump has given classified itel to Russian spies, and still has 80% support among R voters. Nothing will change that, and no Republican is ever going to try convincing them he should be impeached.
He could easily be returned with an increased majority in 2020.
(If stupidity and ignorance somehow do cause him to crash and burn, I think it could get very dangerous indeed as he’s going down.)