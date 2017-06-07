Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey

. . . actually, they’re mine or my dad’s, and I’ve put them in bold.

When I was young, my father used to pose me this task, “Jerry, imagine a face that you’ve never seen.” I couldn’t do it. Maybe some of you can, but when I try, it always resembles someone I know.

Second Deep Thought, which derives from the first. This morning I was drinking my coffee: I have only one cup per day, but it’s a latte I make on my Breville Cafe Roma espresso machine, a great deal on a pressure machine, and it’s lasted several years (the trick is using distilled deionized water, so it never needs cleaning).

This is what my morning java looks like; it’s in a cup I had made with a logo sent by a friend, featuring the LOLCat translation of Why Evolution is True:

But I digress. Here’s the second Deep Thought. Many of you, like me, are avid fans of good coffee. Even though my intake is limited, I love the taste and appreciate the wake-up buzz. A world without coffee would be inconceivable to me, although that was what the ancient world is like, and what many places are like now. (How did the Spartans manage to fight without jave?)

Now think of this: what other things are even BETTER than coffee but don’t exist? Imagine the delicious beverages and foodstuffs that we’ll never know about because their ingredients don’t exist. Could you imagine a banana, or a roast goose, if neither that fruit nor fowl existed? No, you couldn’t. Sometimes stuff like this bothers me.

Nota bene: Just because one can imagine, say, a beverage that is greater than coffee is not proof that that beverage exists. I am not Anselm of Canterbury.

Lagniappe: My ducklings are growing, though the brood of five newborns is gone and I fear they are in the Great Pond in the Sky. But here’s the thriving brood of four, eating the Cheerios I gave them this morning (note: DO NOT give bread to ducks or ducklings: it has no nutritional value for them. Try instant oatmeal or Cheerios [not the sugary kind]).