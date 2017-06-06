Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, June 6, and your host has returned from Canada. And. . . it’s National Gingerbread Day, a cake I do enjoy but which needs either whipped cream or applesauce to cut its dryness. And this date might ring a bell for you, as it was on June 6, 1944 that “Operation Neptune” commenced—a day better known as D-Day, when the Allied forces landed on Normandy. You may not realize that “D-Day” is a general military term for any day on which an operation is supposed to start (“H” hour on “D” day), and the term was first used in World War I.

On this day in 1844, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) was founded in London, enabling many people to swim and whose most outstanding result was this song (1978), a celebration of gay culture (YMCAs were popular gay “hookup” spots). The song was a huge worldwide hit.

On June 6, 1889, the Great Seattle Fire destroyed the entire downtown business district of that city, and exactly three years later the Chicago “El”—our elevated subway system—began operation. On this day in 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened; it was in Camden, New Jersey, and these theatres were a staple of my youth and prime make-out spots. Now, very few remain. On June 6, 1968. Robert F. Kennedy died after being shot the day before in Los Angeles.

Notables born on this day include Diego Velázquez, one of my favorite painters (1599), Nathan Hale (1755), Robert Falcon Scott (1868; he looked after his people), Thomas Mann (1875), Isaiah Berlin (1909), Levi Stubbs (1936), and physicist Lee Smolin (1955). Those who died on June 6 include Patrick Henry (1799), Jeremy Bentham (1832), Carl Jung (1961), Robert F. Kennedy (1968; see ab0ve), Stan Getz (1991), and Billy Preston (2006). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a funny joke:

Hili: My claws are ready for anything. A: For example? Hili: I can give you acupuncture.

In Polish:

Hili: Moje pazurki są gotowe na wszystko.

Ja: Na przykład?

Hili: Mogę ci zrobić akupunkturę.

