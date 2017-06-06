Reader Tony Eales from Queensland sent a spider and a beetle, both mimicking ants. His notes are indented.

Came across another ant mimicking jumping spider. I seriously thought it was an ant until I got the camera on it. One of the gurus from the Australian Arachnid Photography page reckons it’s Myrmarachne erythrocephala. It’s clearly imitating one of the Polyrachis ants like Polyrachis ammon as in the photo attached.

The spider:

The ant:

Here’s a short video of the ant, also called the golden-tailed spiny ant:

I’m currently sifting through leaf litter to find interesting new things to photograph and I came across this ant-mimicking beetle. I have no idea what family of beetles it is and it’s only about 3mm long. The odd thing about it is the texture of the head and thorax. It is a texture like I’ve only ever seen on ants and wasps before. I wonder who that is meant to fool and why.

And not to forget our vegetable friends (yes, yes, I know this isn’t a vegetable), reader Tom Carrolan from New York sent in a forest find, with his email titled “I have loose morels. . . ”