After eight weeks after breaking a tendon in my forefinger in Rotorua, New Zealand, I’ve finally been able to take it out of the plastic splint for several hours a day and exercise it. It’s stiff but is getting more limber, but what a pain, both physical and logistical! Typing is still immensely difficult, explaining the number of typos I’ve been making for the past two months.

Here’s what it looks like. As with the other finger I did it to, it will have a permanent droop at the tip, though the therapist said it won’t exceed the 15% from horizontal droop considered the biggest tolerable angle. I suspect some reader will actually measure it, and go ahead:

I am told that the original tendon hasn’t grown back, but that scar tissue has formed a “pseudo-tendon”. This happened to me before, about 15 years ago, with the center finger of the same hand, and I have the same droop there. And it happened exactly the same way: stuffing clothes into a duffel bag with great force, with the hand held vertically. Do not do that! Use your palm! The hand therapist told me that that kind of finger extension is bad, and that a lot of 16-inch softball players get the condition—called “mallet finger“—using the same kind of extension to catch the big ball.

I am wearing a New Zealand greenstone (pounami) toki (adze shape), for I have pronounced myself an Honorary Kiwi™, and am also wearing my “Ceiling Cat is Watching You” tee-shirt, if you’re interested.