After eight weeks after breaking a tendon in my forefinger in Rotorua, New Zealand, I’ve finally been able to take it out of the plastic splint for several hours a day and exercise it. It’s stiff but is getting more limber, but what a pain, both physical and logistical! Typing is still immensely difficult, explaining the number of typos I’ve been making for the past two months.
Here’s what it looks like. As with the other finger I did it to, it will have a permanent droop at the tip, though the therapist said it won’t exceed the 15% from horizontal droop considered the biggest tolerable angle. I suspect some reader will actually measure it, and go ahead:
I am told that the original tendon hasn’t grown back, but that scar tissue has formed a “pseudo-tendon”. This happened to me before, about 15 years ago, with the center finger of the same hand, and I have the same droop there. And it happened exactly the same way: stuffing clothes into a duffel bag with great force, with the hand held vertically. Do not do that! Use your palm! The hand therapist told me that that kind of finger extension is bad, and that a lot of 16-inch softball players get the condition—called “mallet finger“—using the same kind of extension to catch the big ball.
I am wearing a New Zealand greenstone (pounami) toki (adze shape), for I have pronounced myself an Honorary Kiwi™, and am also wearing my “Ceiling Cat is Watching You” tee-shirt, if you’re interested.
Jerry, Following your comment on typing, I wonder whether you have considered voice recognition? In my work, I sometimes produce up to 10,000 words a day, and generally about 5,000. I am a slow typist, and also suffer from Dupuytren’s contracture, but with voice recognition I can match the speed of a top-notch touch typist (essentially “typing” as fast as I can think). The system I use is 95% accurate, so proofreading is necessary, but that is true however you get your words onto the screen.
sorry I am a retired orthopedic surgeon who is now gardening and singing.
when in practice the splint was in full extension without allowing the joint to bend for six weeks.
Prior to my education these were treated with internal splint, a win driven across the joint token it from bending.I even found a package with the Riordan pin in a supply closet.
at eight weeks post injury be careful, you don’t need lot more flexion, but if droops more will be irritating.
My dad was the catcher on a championship swift-pitch softball team after the War. He ended up with a fist-full of those fingers from errant foul-tips.
Too bad about your middle finger; the last thing you want is any kind of droop when you shoot someone the bird. 🙂
🙂 When viewed straight on, as when you’re flipping the bird, the droop of the finger is not visible!