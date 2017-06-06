Can science prove things to be false?

We hear this all the time: “Science can’t prove anything to be true, as there’s always a possibility that we’ve made a mistake or that there are other data that we don’t yet know, so all things that science says are “true” are provisional. But science can prove things to be false!”
When thinking about that this weekend, prompted by a talk at the Imagine No Religion Meetings, I felt that that statement is too glib. Bear with me for a minute, as these are just preliminary thoughts and have probably been discussed—and answered—by philosophers of science.
But the statement above seems wrong to me, and for a simple reason: if you can be wrong about finding things true, can’t you also be wrong about finding things untrue? That is, you reject something because it doesn’t seem to fit the facts, and yet that rejection may be wrong because you didn’t know all the facts.
Take creationism. As far as people know, it’s been “proven” wrong. The earth isn’t 6000 years old, animals and plants weren’t created all at once, and there was no great flood. Because it doesn’t fit what we know, we say it’s “proven wrong.” But look at the other side: evolution. It fits every fact we know—as far as we know. But we don’t say that evolution is “proven” right: we say it’s the “best explanation we have” for the data. Why? Because something might crop up to show that evolution is wrong: a passel of Precambrian rabbits, human fossils indubitably dated with dinosaurs, and so on.
But if something might crop up to show evolution to be wrong, why couldn’t something crop up to show that our rejection of creationism is wrong? Maybe there was a Great Worldwide Flood, and we haven’t found the evidence yet. Maybe there’s some flaw in dating that we don’t know about.
Now it’s inconceivable to me that all the evidence we have against creationism is wrong, and that that theory is right. The data are simply overwhelming. But my point is this: if we can’t regard evolution as “proven true”, by what lights can we say that creationism is “proven false”?
And so it goes, it seems to me, for all of science. Nothing can be proven right or wrong in the absolute sense, though, as Anthony Grayling says, things can be proven or disproven in the vernacular sense—in the sense that you’d bet your house that evolution is true or that a molecule of benzene has six carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms (well, I would). But sticking to the absolute sense, if nothing can be proven absolutely, how can something be disproven absolutely?
Or am I wrong?
In my view, science is just Bayesianism on steroids. So, science can ‘prove’ hypotheses to be true or false only in the sense that it renders them more or less likely given the available evidence. That’s really all we can ask of science, and indeed, it’s the best we can do.
I think we can go a little farther than that. Why? Because the world is interconnected, and certain facts—or lines of evidence, at least—impinge upon others in our vision of it.
This is why compartmentalized thinking is so endemic to religion. Certain facts about the world have to be confined to their own sphere, lest they leak into another one where they don’t fit and wreak havoc.
Of course, the dream of science is to have only one sphere, which accounts for and harmonizes all facts we come across with a few laws of Nature. This is an ancient dream, by the way—the physicist Gerald Holton calls it the Ionian Enchantment, referring to ancient Ionia and the Greek philosophers there who first tried to conceive of a purely natural order.
I think imagining the scientific pursuit as a collection of Bayes estimators, while pragmatically useful, misses this grander vision.
I agree. I think the problem is that people who agree that empirical conclusions are provisional when they’re positive but not when they’re negative are simply being sloppy here. It would have to be the same — if only because claims can be phrased to be either positive OR negative.
It seems to me that the basis of science is that conclusions—either accepting or rejecting—are always provisional pending further evidence, and that is why it works. It’s a system that constantly corrects itself.
I like Sean Carroll’s approach which is that science is not about what can be proven but about what works as an explanation that fits the facts in the real practical world at the present.
We could discover a fact in the future that would be consistent with creationism, but it is pointless to consider this when determining what is a fact, and what works in the present.
I guess the fallacy is attempting to undermine current knowledge based on imaginary future nonexistent knowledge. A typical religious ploy.
I am not a Scientist; but, am married to one and place a lot of confidence in Science; I believe it has the capacity to both prove and disprove; and is also open to being disproved by further Science. It works.
Consider a decidable proposition P. It’s either true or false. If P is true then NOT P is false. If P is false then NOT P is true. That’s obvious. Proving something false (I’m using “proving” in the provisional sense) is no different, logically and scientifically, than proving something true.
You are NOT wrong.
We are just less concerned with false negatives than false positives in most (not all) domains of science. If creationism turned out to be true, our rejection of it would have been a false negative. But if by declaring evolution true, we are wrong, we’ve made a type 1 error (we have a false positive). We don’t want that. It’s embarrassing. So are false negatives when the stakes are high. They would be if Hell were real. This is certainly the case in newborn screening for treatable congenital disorders. In this setting, a false negative means incorrectly saying a baby is healthy when they are sick.
So, the degree to which scientists fuss about false negatives depends on the stakes involved. We don’t want to say we found something that’s not real (false positive), but false negatives get less attention in the literature, usually.
Someone else mentioned Bayes. Yes. Keep going with that somebody.
It’s a bias.
Ah, I don’t mean Bayes is a bias. The bias statement (“It’s a bias”) was meant to be further up in my draft.
I mean it is a bias that we don’t focus as much on false negatives, but their importance depends on context.
If a theory, say General Relativity, fits all known observations and is integral to certain commonly used technologies, GPS, I believe, but we cannot say it is absolutely correct, for the general reason that something new may come up to upend it. and the specific reason that it is not quantized and most physicists suspect that is vital. On the other hand, we can reject as false any theory that does not agree with observations can we not. How can any theory of gravity or space-time/mass-energy be correct if it does not agree with know, verified observations? So I am not in agreement.
Yes but when you have no fact to prove or disprove, like “god,” then how does it even figure into the problem?
How absolutely true or positively false something is has more to do with the subject than with the truth or false of it. We know that the polio vaccine was successful in preventing the disease. We know it is false that vaccines cause autism. The likely-hood that the first statement will change is nonexistent and the second statement is slightly less so.
Are you looking at the wrong level? I don’t think you can conflate hypothesis and theory. And it feels like that might be what you are doing. You can disprove a specific defined hypothesis, or find data that supports, but does not prove the concept.
However a theory is a lot bigger, and at a practical level there may be too many hypotheses to knock down – or two new ones might spring up every time you add data. Something is “accepted” once it seems beyond any reasonable doubt, not beyond any possible unfounded objection.
I rather agree with Alric, that at some level it’s what works. How you take that “what works” idea can, of course, vary too. For example, most of the medics that I know are more concerned that a pill cures the patient than knowing the details of how the pill works. Some however want to design new pills, and for that they need to understand the underlying mechanism to whatever degree of detail is needed to make their own point. That’s the level of detail that interests me, however biology is a subset of chemistry, which is a subset of physics – so the level at which one is interested in “mechanism” is also variable.
“Maybe there was a Great Worldwide Flood, and we haven’t found the evidence yet.”
What do you mean by “worldwide”? One that covers the entire planet, so to what depth? And where did all the water (rain?) come from?
If you are talking about the flood in the Old Testament, how do you explain the continued existence of animal species in Australasia and at the Poles which would never have gone two-by-two into Noah’s Ark near the eastern end of the Mediterranean Sea? And how did the African lions and Asian tigers get on with the various herbivores when on the ark?
I was for a time working as a field geologist in Africa, looking for kimberlites. Did our survey miss some? Quite likely, because – at least in that work – one could never prove a negative.
I think you are exactly right and that many people have been led astray by Karl Popper’s writing (I’m not familiar enough with it to say whether or not they’re interpreting it correctly). Anyone who actually does science knows that experiments can increase the probability of a hypothesis being true, as well as decrease that probability, depending on the outcome. Now that we have Bayesian statistics, this understanding has a formal mathematical basis.
Popper’s writing has led to this popular notion that we should constantly be trying to disprove our hypotheses rather than support them. I don’t think that makes sense, but the Bayesian baby in the bathwater is that an experiment must have the ability to undermine a hypothesis for it to also have the ability to support it. So while the word “falsify” is much too strong of a term, an experiment must be capable of reducing the probability of the hypothesis being true, or else it isn’t informative.
“But my point is this: if we can’t regard evolution as “proven true”, by what lights can we say that creationism is “proven false”?”
We can’t and I’m ok with that.
“Creationism” as described here comes from one book written by a tribe in a small country in a very small part of the world. Why should Jewish creationism be any more true than other creation stories from as far apart as Australia and North America? Because it was written down and became the forerunner of Christianity that then spread the story worldwide?
I think humanity has proven to itself that we never really know anything to be absolute.
We can’t, with absolute certainty, but the same applies to the ‘theory’ that we are merely brains in bottles tormented by mischievous imps, and I’d rank creationism closer to that ‘theory’ than evolution.
Yes, if the “tentative ” nature of the claim involves a science fiction or fantasy scenario which would hypothetically invoke brain-in-a-vat, the Matrix, Q, or “it’s all been a dream and you wake up to a radically different reality” — then those scare quotes aren’t in pencil, they’re in permanent marker.
On a scale of 1 to 10…
Are there not two different issues being discussed here? One is whether a new observation might prove a theory wrong e.g. the discovery of Precambrian rabbits; the other is whether an observation might be wrong e.g. a flaw in the dating.