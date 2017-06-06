The Barbarian of Seville

Nearly everyone on my Facebook feed is posting anti-Trump stuff, and in response I post kitten videos, which counteract the Bad Vibes of the Prez. But here’s one anti-Trump opera I find hilarious. It’s five minutes of political music.

The credits:

Believe it or not, in an aria with so many words, we actually still did not manage to fit in everything we wanted to say about “45”!
Singers: Rebecca Nelsen (1st and 3rd) and Eric Stoklossa
Special thanks to SNL and Adam Sandler’s “Operaman” for the inspiration.

  1. bric
    Posted June 6, 2017 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    Bravissimo!

    Reply
  2. Merilee
    Posted June 6, 2017 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    I saw this a few days ago and can’t stop caterwauling Trumpo cheeeetaaaaaah🎶 It’s brilliant!

    Reply
  3. wendell read
    Posted June 6, 2017 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    Thanks for this. Absolutely delightful.

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted June 6, 2017 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Ah, I momentarily feel better. I thank thee.

    Reply

