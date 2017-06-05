Two submissions today! The first is one of the rare photo submissions by regular Diane G., and it’s adorable. Her notes are indented:

Why I take the bird feeders in at night.

Yesterday near midnight I’m taking the dogs out one last time when they’re suddenly in full prey-alert mode. I put the excitable teenager (in dog years) back in the house, retrieve my camera, and shoot this:

Yes, our old friends, Procyon lotor. Actually, these would be our young friends–it appears to be an entire litter of kits. Part of intrepid Louis shows below…he knows there’s a raccoon somewhere in the vicinity… The kits watch him search to their right… . . . and left. . . …and think, this is our mortal enemy? Louis, actually as benign as he is clueless, soldiers on. Bored, the young procyonids turn their attention to me: I remember I can zoom in; can you tell how many there are? That’s right, five. 😀 I’m pretty sure the litter’s mother ran off when the dogs & I first appeared and I don’t want to stress her or the kits out any more, so Einstein and I retreat to the house. I expect Mom to return when she feels the threat is gone and retrieve her offspring. Twenty minutes or so later we venture out again and find the coast is clear. And that was our excitement for the night. 🙂 And from reader Garry VanGelderen in Ontario: Not the best of shots, but might still be of interest: a pileated woodpecker feeding it’s 2 young high up in a nest in a dead tree in my front yard next to the front door. Taken June 3, 2017.