Two submissions today! The first is one of the rare photo submissions by regular Diane G., and it’s adorable. Her notes are indented:
Yesterday near midnight I’m taking the dogs out one last time when they’re suddenly in full prey-alert mode. I put the excitable teenager (in dog years) back in the house, retrieve my camera, and shoot this:
Yes, our old friends, Procyon lotor. Actually, these would be our young friends–it appears to be an entire litter of kits. Part of intrepid Louis shows below…he knows there’s a raccoon somewhere in the vicinity…The kits watch him search to their right…
. . . and left. . .
…and think, this is our mortal enemy? Louis, actually as benign as he is clueless, soldiers on.
Bored, the young procyonids turn their attention to me:
I remember I can zoom in; can you tell how many there are?
That’s right, five. 😀
I’m pretty sure the litter’s mother ran off when the dogs & I first appeared and I don’t want to stress her or the kits out any more, so Einstein and I retreat to the house. I expect Mom to return when she feels the threat is gone and retrieve her offspring. Twenty minutes or so later we venture out again and find the coast is clear.
And that was our excitement for the night. 🙂
And from reader Garry VanGelderen in Ontario:
Not the best of shots, but might still be of interest: a pileated woodpecker feeding it’s 2 young high up in a nest in a dead tree in my front yard next to the front door. Taken June 3, 2017.
Good grief! Those coons are delightful. What amusement right in your own back yard. Lewis is a gas.
Great stuff. Nice work finding the Pilleated Woodpecker nest!
My son just this weekend got his first quality photos of a Pilleated woodpecker — something he’s been pursuing for months. The photos were taken from our back deck.
As the Pilleated Woodpecker landed in our neighbor’s yard, a Cooper’s Hawk flew over their and our yard (and briefly landed in our deck shade tree, 10 feet (3m) directly above our heads!). This seems to have caused the woodpecker to freeze (in a good pose, decently lit) for several minutes — much to the delight of my son!
We can tell that the woodpeckers have nested across the street from us in an open space area; but finding the nest? Good luck!
I will be sending the best these to Jerry soon.
That’s very funny, Diane. Thanks!
What a fun experience with the raccoon kits Diane. Thank goodness you got some pics of them.
Nice shot of the woodpeckers. We have at least 3 different species in our area and the pileated is one of them, but they are fairly rare. Not too long ago a red-tailed hawk captured a wood pecker in our backyard. We were a bit sad.
I was thinking ‘There are only four?’… ‘Ah, there’s the fifth’ xD