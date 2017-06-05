Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning!
It’s World Environment Day today. Go and hug a tree, take a walk or have a picnic in the garden.
Today is the day in 1989 that Tank Man halted a line of tanks during the Tiananmen Square protests. His identity is not known.
The Orient Express first started its regular journeys from Paris to Istanbul (Constantinople) in 1883. It was immortalised in Agatha Christie’s novel Murder on the Orient Express and was synonymous with wealth and luxury.
In 1995 the first Bose-Einstein condensate was created in experiments under Randall Hulet at Rice University. It is a low-density gas of boson chilled to a temperature near to absolute zero where macroscopic quantum phenomena can be observed.
It’s the anniversary of the death of Ray Bradbury (1920-2012) who probably more than anyone else made me fall in love with the sci-fi genre as a child. He’s probably most famous for the dystopian Fahrenheit 451, his work goes beyond a single genre and is the author that introduced me to small-town America in his book Dandelion Wine.
Finally, on to Poland, where our furry friends are still philosophising.
Hili: I’m not sure…
Cyrus: Sure of what?
Hili: Maybe it’s better to go back to the garden?
In Polish:
Hili: Nie jestem pewna…
Cyrus: Czego?
Hili: Może lepiej wrócić do ogrodu?
Rule of thumb in the northern hemisphere for broad-leaved trees in open country: hug it with your arms outstretched, get your friends to do the same until you surround the tree. 1 human’s arm-span = roughly 75 years of growth. So, if 3 of you can just about hug the tree in a circle, the tree is about 3 x 75 years old = 225.
Source: Tristan Gooley, The Walker’s Guide to Outdoor Clues and Signs.
Depends on the tree species of course, but that is a good ‘rule of arm! also reminds me I have to send PCC[E] pics of two massive trees – one is an oak that may be 500 years old.
http://www.wbrc.org.uk/atp/Estimating%20Age%20of%20Oaks%20-%20Woodland%20Trust.pdf
Yes, only 15 days until summer officially takes over at least on half of the earth. Hili should stay out a bit longer.
Meteorological summer starts with the 1st of June – & it seems daft to talk of Midsummer’s day 4 days after the solstice!
If you have any real concern for “the environment”, forget tree hugging – try to convince people that should have no more than two children per couple. Better still, no children at all; there are plenty to adopt. Only by cutting the world’s population will any significant change come to pollution levels, demand for resources, human made climate change etc. Get governments to put the same message across.
I am doing my part as, I believe is PCC. Of course it is where the population rise is located as well, don’t you think?
” Of course it is where the population rise is located as well, don’t you think?”
No – there is no part of the world that a reduction in the human population would not benefit. Any human presence means use of natural resources, destruction of the natural habitat, and ground and air pollution.
It usually is better in the garden… if you have one!