Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning!

It’s World Environment Day today. Go and hug a tree, take a walk or have a picnic in the garden.

Today is the day in 1989 that Tank Man halted a line of tanks during the Tiananmen Square protests. His identity is not known.

The Orient Express first started its regular journeys from Paris to Istanbul (Constantinople) in 1883. It was immortalised in Agatha Christie’s novel Murder on the Orient Express and was synonymous with wealth and luxury.

In 1995 the first Bose-Einstein condensate was created in experiments under Randall Hulet at Rice University. It is a low-density gas of boson chilled to a temperature near to absolute zero where macroscopic quantum phenomena can be observed.

It’s the anniversary of the death of Ray Bradbury (1920-2012) who probably more than anyone else made me fall in love with the sci-fi genre as a child. He’s probably most famous for the dystopian Fahrenheit 451, his work goes beyond a single genre and is the author that introduced me to small-town America in his book Dandelion Wine.

Finally, on to Poland, where our furry friends are still philosophising.

Hili: I’m not sure…

Cyrus: Sure of what?

Hili: Maybe it’s better to go back to the garden?

In Polish:

Hili: Nie jestem pewna…

Cyrus: Czego?

Hili: Może lepiej wrócić do ogrodu?