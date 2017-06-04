Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning!

In 1070 Roquefort cheese created in a cave near Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, France – accidentally, as the legend goes. In 1850 self-deodorizing fertilizer was patented in England (apparently still not available in Ireland). In 1982 “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” released in the USA. Although the movie has become infamous for the Khhhhaaaaannn! moment, it is better than the memes that endless circle the Internet would suggest.

In 1984 Bruce Springsteen released “Born in the USA” which became an iconic anthem for a generation.

In the same year on the science front, a team under Dr. Allan Wilson at the University of California Berkeley cloned fragments of genes taken from the extinct quagga (a subspecies of the zebra), just over a century after the species’ demise. You can read the paper here. There has been a controversial program of “back breeding” in South Africa to create a quasi-resurrection of the species, however the animal only looks like the quagga and cannot claim to be genetically similar.

And last, but never least, we head over to Dobrzyń to catch up on the doings of Hili.

Hili: Do you see what I see?

A: Not really. And what do you see?

Hili: A ladybird.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ty widzisz to, co ja widzę?

Ja: Chyba nie, a co widzisz?

Hili: Biedronkę.