Readers’ wildlife photos

As my collection is in Chicago, I can post only photos sent to me in the last two days. But Stephen Barnard of Idaho came through. His note:

Belted Kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon) diving and coming up with the goods.

5 Comments

  1. Taskin
    Posted June 4, 2017 at 8:11 am | Permalink

    Wonderful photos! Kingfishers are always a thrill to see.

  2. Debbie Coplan
    Posted June 4, 2017 at 8:16 am | Permalink

    a fantastic set of photos–really exciting to see the kingfisher concentrating before the dive and then see the catch.

  3. pablohb1
    Posted June 4, 2017 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    Amazing photos. What camera setup was the photographer using!

    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted June 4, 2017 at 8:30 am | Permalink

      Canon 5D3, Canon 500mm f4

  4. Randy schenck
    Posted June 4, 2017 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    Just a guess but I suspect Stephen took more than a few shots here and then picked out the ones he wanted. To catch this action is really hard.

