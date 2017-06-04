As my collection is in Chicago, I can post only photos sent to me in the last two days. But Stephen Barnard of Idaho came through. His note:
Belted Kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon) diving and coming up with the goods.
Wonderful photos! Kingfishers are always a thrill to see.
a fantastic set of photos–really exciting to see the kingfisher concentrating before the dive and then see the catch.
Amazing photos. What camera setup was the photographer using!
Canon 5D3, Canon 500mm f4
Just a guess but I suspect Stephen took more than a few shots here and then picked out the ones he wanted. To catch this action is really hard.
