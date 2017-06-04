HuffPo ignores Islam in report on three British terror attacks

Here’s today’s Puffho piece on the terror attacks in London last night (click screenshot to go to article).
We do not yet know for certain whether the latest attacks these were committed by Islamists, but it seems likely, and the New York Times reported this:
Britain’s home secretary, Amber Rudd, said on Sunday that the government was confident the attackers were “radical Islamist terrorists.” Speaking on ITV television, Ms. Rudd said, “As the prime minister said, we are confident about the fact that they were radical Islamist terrorists, the way they were inspired, and we need to find out more about where this radicalization came from.”
PuffHo also mention the Westminster Bridge attack and the Ariana Grande concert bombing, clearly instances of Islamist terrorism. There is not a single mention of “ISIS”, “Islam”, or “Muslim” in the whole article. That, of course, is deliberate, as the HuffPo wants to avoid at all costs—and may be under instructions about that— connecting terrorism with Islam. But as Ali Rizvi said in his excellent talk last night, “We need to speak up about these things.”
Oh wait. . there is one mention of Muslime in this report; here it is; it’s a denigration of Trump:
The president appeared to use the unfolding chaos in London as a hook to reissue his internationally condemned call for a travel ban affecting several Muslim-majority nations.
And there’s one recent addition of “Islam”:
As police raided several locations in the U.K. capital and arrested 12 people, May promised to step up the fight against Islamic terrorism and review the country’s counterterrorism strategy.
We need to speak up. We can’t count on Regressive Leftist rags like HuffPo to call it like it is.
Who invented the word “Islamist”? Every Muslim is, by definition, Islamist. Stop separating the mass murdering Muslims by giving them a special name. All Muslims believe it is their duty according to the Koran to kill all non-Muslims. Just because most do not obey those parts of the Koran does not make them non-Islamist.
As for Islamophobia (another newly made-up word), I am an Islamophobe: I am afraid of what Muslims believe and what an unending number are doing to non-Muslims and fellow Muslims. Is that a crime?
I’d like you to substantiate that claim. I know a few Muslims, none of whom think I need to be killed.
That’s only true if you only consider people to be Muslim if they fully adhere to all the absurd bullshit in their holy books. If you consider anyone who says they are Muslim to actually be Muslim, this is not true. It is the same with Christianity. The big problem is that far more Muslims fall in the first category of their religion than do Christians in theirs. Those Christians who do follow the Bible more literally are also dangerous, just not as much so as Islamists who have the power of Saudi Arabia or Iran or Turkey or a huge part of the bureaucracy of Pakistan behind them.
I was just reading an article criticizing (correctly) the Pope for similar cowardice. He refuses to call the attacks on Catholics (isn’t that his job?), other Christians or Jews ‘Islamic’, claiming that all were roads to God. He is as weak about this a Obama was.
Sheesh, the other day terrorists stopped a bus in Egypt, and one by one executed the passengers who would not ‘convert’ to Islam.
But it’s not about religion.
I suspect the motive for not mentioning the “I” word or the “M” word is the fear of triggering a nut-job taking his AK-47 down to the local mosque and killing a few dozen American citizens (Uber-Islamophobia). In the current tense political atmosphere it is a real possibility. Now, if a civilized discussion of the Islamic issue had already been established the danger of that happening would be low. Perhaps the solution is to start educating the public gradually during a dwell in terrorist activity.
I tend to just shrug it off when I see yet another round of coverage of terror attacks that neglects to mention the motivation of the terrorists (and it’s not just HuffPo, many other “liberal” news sites do it, although not to such an extreme), because I would like to think that everyone can easily see through the charade.
But then I realize that there is in fact a sizable group of people who get all their information from such sources, and who are biased accordingly.
Making this a real problem.
Given that multiple eye witnesses interviewed on television quoted the perpetrators as saying “this is for Allah” as they stabbed people, it’s a safe bet they were Islamists.
Under whose instructions?
So they arrested about a dozen.
According to MI5, there are about 23,000 jihadists in UK, with only enough resources to track about 3000.
This is not the end the problem.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/in-depth/terror/britain-home-to-23000-jihadists/news-story/f9184e17a424e2ee2162e07b40b01671