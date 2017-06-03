Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning everyone!
It’s a Saturday, so we are going to content ourselves with two songs from birthday girl Suzi Quatro (1950) Stumblin’ In and Can The Can.
Hili is lost in thought again.
Hili: Malgorzata and I are brainstorming.
A: What about?
Hili: She about one thing and I about another.
In Polish:
Hili: Zastanawiamy się z Małgorzatą…
Ja: Nad czym?
Hili: Ona nad jednym, a ja nad drugim.
And she’s not the only felid with a cunning plan today.
Leon: I went into hiding here otherwise they would find some work for me.
And because you can never have too many cats; here’s a tweet that Jerry found hilarious:
And last, an educational lagniappe on the mating rituals of the damselfly comes from Matthew Cobb on Twitter. He explains:
The male is the one on the left, holding the female behind the head. There’s a lot of sperm scraping going on in their bits.
Cue “specially shaped penis” at 2:21
Reproduction in the damselfly is pretty strange. I have read a similar account of human reproduction. Assuming early hominids were extremely promiscuous, the shape of the penis in humans could serve to evacuate the vagina. Or, God made it that way for mysterious reasons.