Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning everyone!

It’s a Saturday, so we are going to content ourselves with two songs from birthday girl Suzi Quatro (1950) Stumblin’ In and Can The Can.

Hili is lost in thought again.

Hili: Malgorzata and I are brainstorming.

A: What about?

Hili: She about one thing and I about another.

In Polish:

Hili: Zastanawiamy się z Małgorzatą…

Ja: Nad czym?

Hili: Ona nad jednym, a ja nad drugim.

And she’s not the only felid with a cunning plan today.

Leon: I went into hiding here otherwise they would find some work for me.

And because you can never have too many cats; here’s a tweet that Jerry found hilarious:

WIFE: the cat just got back from the vet

ME:

W: He's very sensitive about his appearance, so please dont laugh at him

M: how bad could it be pic.twitter.com/esdm7D7UWk — Andy Cole (@AndyCole84) June 2, 2017

And last, an educational lagniappe on the mating rituals of the damselfly comes from Matthew Cobb on Twitter. He explains:

The male is the one on the left, holding the female behind the head. There’s a lot of sperm scraping going on in their bits.

A survey day of a thousand nettle stings – much improved by having clouds of these damoiselles as constant companions! #30Dayswild pic.twitter.com/fo0IKBFEyh — Grantham Ecologist (@GranthamEcology) June 1, 2017

Cue “specially shaped penis” at 2:21

Male will hold onto female's 'neck' while she oviposits ("mate-guarding") to prevent any other male butting in. pic.twitter.com/6H95l47D9s — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) June 2, 2017

