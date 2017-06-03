Guess the mimic

From entomologist/photographer Alex Wild, courtesy of Matthew Cobb:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm and filed under mimicry, mimicry and crypsis, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

9 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted June 3, 2017 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

    I’m guessing it is a spider.

    Reply
    • BobTerrace
      Posted June 3, 2017 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

      Agree.

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted June 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm | Permalink

        Agree. The eyes give it away.

        Reply
        • Achrachno
          Posted June 3, 2017 at 1:44 pm | Permalink

          The 8 legs contribute too.

          Reply
          • Jenny Haniver
            Posted June 3, 2017 at 2:09 pm | Permalink

            I’d say spider because of the above reasons.

            Reply
            • dargndorp
              Posted June 3, 2017 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

              Inigo agrees: silly spider

              Reply
          • darwinwins
            Posted June 3, 2017 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

            With the front two legs mimicking antennae.

            Reply
    • W.Benson
      Posted June 3, 2017 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

      Right on!

      Reply
  2. Jacques Hausser
    Posted June 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm | Permalink

    Incredibly precise mimicry – the constriction of the cephalothorax gives a convincing imitation of the head and thorax of an ant, and the first legs are really antenna-like (with too many articulations). But the eyes and cheliceres tell the truth. A Salticid (?) spider.
    (To prof. Moran: that cannot be the result of genetic drift !)

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: