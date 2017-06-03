Guess the mimic

From entomologist/photographer Alex Wild, courtesy of Matthew Cobb:
I’m guessing it is a spider.
Agree.
Agree. The eyes give it away.
The 8 legs contribute too.
I’d say spider because of the above reasons.
Inigo agrees: silly spider
With the front two legs mimicking antennae.
Right on!
Incredibly precise mimicry – the constriction of the cephalothorax gives a convincing imitation of the head and thorax of an ant, and the first legs are really antenna-like (with too many articulations). But the eyes and cheliceres tell the truth. A Salticid (?) spider.
(To prof. Moran: that cannot be the result of genetic drift !)