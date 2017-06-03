Caturday felid trifecta: Simon’s Cat: “Off to the vet”; Porter the Toronto Police Marine Cat; Otter and Bengal cat pals

There’s a new “full length” color film of Simon’s Cat called “Off to the Vet”. Somehow I’ve seen a bit of this, but I can’t remember where, and it’s no longer on the Internet. It was hilarious. At any rate, there are several “making of” videos featuring Simon Tofield and his assistants. Here are three: one featuring a preview of the longer video, another (featuring Nicky Trevarrow of Cats Protection) telling you how to take your cat to the vet, and the third shows how the sound effects are made (nearly all by Simon himself). Here’s some information about the longer video (I don’t know how long it is):

Watch this preview to get a sneaky look at our first full colour film that features Simon, the cat and of course the internet’s cutest animated kitten in a series of cat fails and funny gags for the first time in a special length of 12 minutes. FAQs: Q. Why isn’t ‘Off to the Vet’ available in full on YouTube?

A. ‘Off to the Vet’ film production and crowdfunding campaign was a huge undertaking for the Simon’s Cat Team. Our hope is to produce more long form, full colour content for our fans but without having to turn to them through crowdfunding again. The film was completed in 2015 and submitted it to a selection of international film festivals over the following months. During this time it was exclusively available to all funders that contributed via our private production blog. The feedback we have received from our funders has been overwhelming positive and we hope they are extremely proud of making the film a possibility. If you are a funder and have any questions regarding the campaign please contact us at igg@simonscat.com

*********

It’s appropriate, since I’m now in Toronto, to report (via the Toronto Star) that the Toronto Police Marine Unit has a new mascot (read “boss”) named Porter;

Meet Porter, a green-eyed black feline who began prowling the unit’s docks on the Toronto Harbour last September. Or, as Const. Rick Gomez, his black shirt covered in cat hair, calls him: Honorary Officer-in-Charge. “He’s more of a boss than a colleague,” says Crewhand Steve Bode, a civilian who works at the unit, and who is known as the cat whisperer by the officers. And although housing is hard to come by, and expensive in Toronto, Porter has a rather enviable room complete with blue paint, and his name tacked to the entrance, Porter’s Cat House, should anyone be in doubt. His blue and white polka-dotted water bowl sits by the entrance, and his brown, soft bed sits atop the house. Here’s his house (all photos from the Star by Hina Alam); it is silly, though, as Porter can’t read! It’s his house — he can have his bed wherever he likes it.

In early September, the unit rescued a “wet, cold, shivering, and frightened” cat near Billy Bishop Airport. When he was found, Porter had health issues, and was undernourished, says Const. Rich Baker, a community service officer with the unit. Notices were put up about him but no one came for Porter, so the unit officially adopted him.

Porter with Constable Rick Gomez. The cat does not look happy.

*********

And here’s an adorable short video of an otter and a Bengal cat (my future breed of cat):

BONUS FELID: Over at her website A Classicist Writes, reader Laurie’s new post “. . . On London. A thunderstorm. And a cat.”, features several photos of one of several cats named Jerry Coyne. This one is a tuxedo cat:

h/t: Taskin