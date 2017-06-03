Coming back to my room for a moment before Dawkins’s talk tonight, I found that there had been two attacks in London: a van mowing people down, and stabbing attacks nearby. At least one person is dead, and the authorities are calling it a “potential act of terrorism.” How many more people will die like this, and what can we do about it. As I head downstairs for the talk, I’m deeply saddened. Please provide more details below if you can.
Vauxhall has been reopened, and this one is not thought to be related to London Bridge and Borough Market…
Attack at London Bridge confirmed as terrorism
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/live/2017/jun/03/london-bridge-closed-after-serious-police-incident-live
“a series of coordinated attacks [at multiple locations] south of the River Thames.”
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/03/london-bridge-incident-armed-police-respond-several-people-mown/
but…”Police have said that the incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing, unconnected to the terrorist incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market.”
“Knifeman shouted ‘this is for Allah'”
Trump offers help to Britain, and reiterates need for Travel Ban.