Attacks in London

Coming back to my room for a moment before Dawkins’s talk tonight, I found that there had been two attacks in London: a van mowing people down, and stabbing attacks nearby.  At least one person is dead, and the authorities are calling it a “potential act of terrorism.”  How many more people will die like this, and what can we do about it. As I head downstairs for the talk, I’m deeply saddened. Please provide more details below if you can.

  1. Miss Ironfist
    Posted June 3, 2017 at 7:17 pm | Permalink

    Vauxhall has been reopened, and this one is not thought to be related to London Bridge and Borough Market…

  2. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted June 3, 2017 at 7:23 pm | Permalink

    Attack at London Bridge confirmed as terrorism
    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/live/2017/jun/03/london-bridge-closed-after-serious-police-incident-live

    “a series of coordinated attacks [at multiple locations] south of the River Thames.”
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/03/london-bridge-incident-armed-police-respond-several-people-mown/

    but…”Police have said that the incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing, unconnected to the terrorist incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market.”

    “Knifeman shouted ‘this is for Allah'”

    Trump offers help to Britain, and reiterates need for Travel Ban.

