Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Karen Bartelt sent some pelican photos with captions, but didn’t associate the captions with the photos. I’ll put both below, and you can try to match them.
I love to see the American white pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos)  as they migrate along the Illinois River.  A few weeks ago, while camped at Thomson Causeway on the Mississippi near Thomson IL, I was able to see them close up in an estuary adjacent to our campsite.
The captions:
Incoming…
Synchronized swim positions…
Tuchesses in the air…
Circle…
Gulp…
Serenity…
Landing
The photos:


2 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 2, 2017 at 7:32 am | Permalink

    Nice pics!

    Reply
  2. Đani Stojanov
    Posted June 2, 2017 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    Second one is especially nice!

    Reply

