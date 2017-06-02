Reader Karen Bartelt sent some pelican photos with captions, but didn’t associate the captions with the photos. I’ll put both below, and you can try to match them.

I love to see the American white pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) as they migrate along the Illinois River. A few weeks ago, while camped at Thomson Causeway on the Mississippi near Thomson IL, I was able to see them close up in an estuary adjacent to our campsite.

The captions:

Incoming… Synchronized swim positions… Tuchesses in the air… Circle… Gulp… Serenity… Landing The photos:











