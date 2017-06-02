Reader Karen Bartelt sent some pelican photos with captions, but didn’t associate the captions with the photos. I’ll put both below, and you can try to match them.
I love to see the American white pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) as they migrate along the Illinois River. A few weeks ago, while camped at Thomson Causeway on the Mississippi near Thomson IL, I was able to see them close up in an estuary adjacent to our campsite.
The captions:
Incoming…Synchronized swim positions…Tuchesses in the air…Circle…Gulp…Serenity…Landing
The photos:
Nice pics!
Second one is especially nice!