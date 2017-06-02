Is the tide turning? The NYT criticizes the entitled students of Evergreen State

For some reason—and I may well be wrong—I think the demonization of biology professor Bret Weinstein at The Evergreen State College, the abject cowering of College President George Bridges in front of hordes of screaming students, and the absolutely unbelievable authoritarianism of those students as well as the non-science faculty—all represent a turning point in the U.S.

Sources tell me that Weinstein is receiving supportive vs. critical emails at a ratio of about 500 to 1, and that the support is coming from every point on the political spectrum. Conservative or progressive, people have had enough of entitled students—many of whom know little about what they’re protesting—demanding that everyone else shut up. If you haven’t seen the students demanding Weinstein’s resignation as a “racist”, and berating the pusillanimous President, telling both of them to “fuck off” (I have to admit, as a former teacher I find that pretty disrespectful, especially as the targets were calm)—then watch this short clip:

Weinstein has not only been forced to leave campus, but to leave his home, hiding out in an undisclosed location with his family and pets after getting threats. Yesterday, Evergreen State was closed after a “direct threat to safety” was received. There’s no information about who made the threat or what it said, but I have my suspicions.

Remember that Evergreen has had diversity and equity initiatives for years, that Weinstein has a long history of progressive and anti-racist activism, and that all he did was write a calm email to Rashida Love, Director of First Peoples Multicultural Advising Services, refusing, as a white man, to leave campus on “the day of absence”, and asking for dialogue.

Since calling Weinstein a “racist” simply won’t stand up to five seconds of scrutiny, the students have changed their tune, pretending that they never asked white people to leave campus on the Day of Absence (a gross distortion), and altering their narrative from “Hey ho, Bret Weinstein has got to go!” to “Hey, ho, racist professors have got to go!” But they’re not fooling anyone, for we know who they mean. The problem is that they mistakenly took on somebody strong enough to stand up to them, and rational enough to counter their guff.

The students and President of Evergreen State have now been reviled from many quarters. Only Regressive Leftists refuse to even mention the episode, for they know there’s nothing to be said in favor of the students’ behavior. Weinstein went on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News and was very calm, refusing to return the hostility he received from the students. Have a gander:

Of course Weinstein’s mere appearance on Fox News fueled the Regressives’ mantra that he is a racist, but now EvergreenGate is bleeding int0 other venues.

One sign that the tide is turning against college Regressive Leftists is that the mainstream liberal press is beginning to cover the student disruptions, including the one at Evergreen State and the reprehensible violence directed towards James Murray and his “host” at Middlebury College in Vermont. Witness the article in yesterday’s New York Times, “When the Left turns on its own“.

Here’s a bit from that piece, produced by staff writer Bari Weiss (my emphasis):

For expressing his view, Mr. Weinstein was confronted outside his classroom last week by a group of some 50 students insisting he was a racist. The video of that exchange — “You’re supporting white supremacy” is one of the more milquetoast quotes — must be seen to be believed. It will make anyone who believes in the liberalizing promise of higher education quickly lose heart. When a calm Mr. Weinstein tries to explain that his only agenda is “the truth,” the students chortle. Following the protest, college police, ordered by Evergreen’s president to stand down, told Mr. Weinstein they couldn’t guarantee his safety on campus. In the end, Mr. Weinstein held his biology class in a public park. Meantime, photographs and names of his students were circulated online. “Fire Bret” graffiti showed up on campus buildings. What was that about safe spaces? Watching the way George Bridges, the president of Evergreen, has handled this situation put me in mind of a line from Allan Bloom’s book “The Closing of the American Mind.” Mr. Bloom was writing about administrators’ reaction to student radicals in the 1960s, but he might as well be writing about Evergreen: “A few students discovered that pompous teachers who catechized them about academic freedom could, with a little shove, be made into dancing bears.” At a town hall meeting, Mr. Bridges described the protestors as “courageous” and expressed his gratitude for “this catalyst to expedite the work to which we are jointly committed.” Of course, there was also pablum about how “free speech must be fostered and encouraged.” But if that’s what Mr. Bridges really believes, why isn’t he doing everything in his power to protect a professor who exercised it and condemn the mob that tried to stifle him? . . . Shutting down conservatives has become de rigueur. But now anti-free-speech activists are increasingly turning their ire on free-thinking progressives. Liberals shouldn’t cede the responsibility to defend free speech on college campuses to conservatives. After all, without free speech, what’s liberalism about?

Weinstein doesn’t blame the students so much as the regressive faculty and administration, many of whom incited the students, and even supported their invective. In one video, you can see a professor or administrator telling President Bridges to ignore the invective of a student who said “Fuck you!”, claiming that the students was just being passionate. I’ve also heard that some of the students have demanded the removal of STEM courses from the curriculum. After all, science accepts the notion of objective truth, something anathema to the postmodernists sentiments that infect many of the “humanities” courses at Evergreen State.

What’s going on at Evergreen State, then, is not just fulminating Regressive Leftism, but a miniature version of the culture wars they dearly love to fight.

Finally, President Bridges should resign. He’s a hapless dupe and an invertebrate, a man without the semblance of a backbone.