Heather Hastie on Trump and the Paris Accord

I’ve kvetched a bit about Trump’s stupid decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords, but, over at Heather Hastie’s site, she’s produced a much better critique: “Trump has exceeded himself in stupidity.” It starts this way and then gets into the nitty-gritty:
The recent meeting of the G7 in Sicily saw Donald Trump lose what little respect other world leaders had left for him. Today’s announcement that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris Climate Accord was in effect his confirmation that he was resigning as world leader.
I apologize to the rest of the world for what America did in November.
I was rather indifferent to this idiot thus far, but this kinda made me hate him.
Complete idiot playing tough guy.
Where, in the Paris Climate Accord is there any mention of reducing populations in all countries? The basic cause of human made climate change is the number of people now on the planet. China and India tried telling people to have fewer children – and were blasted by the rest of the world. Improved medicine, food production and living conditions are fuelling human made climate change. Only a smaller overall population with have any real effect. Make two children per couple the norm or the most.
Anyone still smug about voting for Jill Stein?
Splendid article by Heather. I very much enjoyed reading it. I do however hope that the US and its commitment to the development of renewable energy and technology are not judged solely by the idiocy of Trump. Surely a number of states will continue to harbour businesses which are at the forefront of the renewables industry. These states will attract inward investment, skills and talent and thrive. The state’s heartening back to the mid 20th century or earlier will continue to decline to a deeper shade of Red.