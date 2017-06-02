Heather Hastie on Trump and the Paris Accord

I’ve kvetched a bit about Trump’s stupid decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords, but, over at Heather Hastie’s site, she’s produced a much better critique: “Trump has exceeded himself in stupidity.” It starts this way and then gets into the nitty-gritty:

The recent meeting of the G7 in Sicily saw Donald Trump lose what little respect other world leaders had left for him. Today’s announcement that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris Climate Accord was in effect his confirmation that he was resigning as world leader.

Go read the rest for yourself.

I apologize to the rest of the world for what America did in November.