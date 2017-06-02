Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s June 2, 2017, and I’m off to Toronto! It will be good to be in Canada again, and I hope I’ll get the chance to have a good poutine, though the meeting is in a hotel at the Toronto airport, and I don’t know whether there’s any poutine in that area. Perhaps readers can tell me. Posting will be light until Tuesday, though Grania will handle the Hilis and Caturday felids.

It’s National Rocky Road Day, and if you are unfamiliar with that, it’s ice cream mixed with peanuts, marshmallows, and chocolate: not too shabby.

On this day in 1692, Bridget Bishop was the first person tried in the the Salem, Massachusetts witch trials. Like 20 of the 72 ultimately accused, she was convicted and hanged. On this day in 1924, Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, making all native Americans born within the U.S. citizens (seriously? that late?). On this day in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned, making today the 64th anniversary of her reign. And on June 2, 1967, the Beatles released their Sergeant Pepper album in the U.S., the album that made me an atheist. It was a great album, though I prefer Revolver, but don’t listen to the misguided critics who claim that Sergeant Pepper was somehow anti-feminist. Hooray for its 50th anniversary (am I that old?)!

Notables born on June 2 include the Marquis de Sade (1740), Edward Elgar (1857), Johnny Weissmuller (1904), Sally Kellerman (1937; she’s 80 today), Charlie Watts (1941), Marvin Hamlisch (1944, deceased), Jerry Mathers (“as the Beaver”, 1948), Cornel West (1953), and Dana Carvey (1955). Those who died on this day include Giuseppi Garibaldi (1882), baseball great Lou Gehrig (1941, died of ALS, sometimes called “Lou Gehrig Disease”), Bunny Berigan (1942), Vita Sackville-West (1962), Rex Harrison (1990), and Bo Diddley (2008).

Lou Gehrig gave a moving speech on the day appointed to commemorate his greatness: July 4, 1939. As he stood before the microphone in Yankee Stadium with his number (4) retired, and with Gehrig and all the fans knowing his fatal diagnosis, he said these words:

“Fans, for the past two weeks, you’ve been reading about a bad break [pause] Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth. I have been in ballparks for seventeen years and have never received anything but kindness and encouragement from you fans. “When you look around, wouldn’t you consider it a privilege to associate yourself with such fine-looking men as are standing in uniform in this ballpark today? Sure, I’m lucky. Who wouldn’t consider it an honor to have known Jacob Ruppert? Also, the builder of baseball’s greatest empire, Ed Barrow? To have spent six years with that wonderful little fellow, Miller Huggins? Then to have spent the next nine years with that outstanding leader, that smart student of psychology, the best manager in baseball today, Joe McCarthy? Sure, I’m lucky. “When the New York Giants, a team you would give your right arm to beat, and vice versa, sends you a gift – that’s something. When everybody down to the groundskeepers and those boys in white coats remember you with trophies – that’s something. When you have a wonderful mother-in-law who takes sides with you in squabbles with her own daughter – that’s something. When you have a father and a mother who work all their lives so you can have an education and build your body – it’s a blessing. When you have a wife who has been a tower of strength and shown more courage than you dreamed existed – that’s the finest I know. “So I close in saying that I might have been given a bad break, but I’ve got an awful lot to live for. – Thank you.”

Here are the only newsreel snippets of his speech:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, who spends most of these warm spring nights outdoors, wants to go for a walk through the cherry orchard in the afternoon. Isn’t she adorable?

Hili: The house isn’t going anywhere, I’m going with you. A: You were out all night. Hili: But without any company.

In nearby Wloclawek, Andrzej (the other Andrzej, who’s half of Leon’s staff) is mowing the grass on their future home (the wooden house to be moved from southern Poland hasn’t yet arrived!); and Leon enjoys the activity:

Leon: I’m rushing to haying.

The site of Leon and Staff’s future home:

Out in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Gus has just had a few leaves of a certain plant. Can you guess which plant it is?

And across the pond in London, Theo, the Cat Who Drinks Espresso, is being annoying. Staff member Laurie says this:

He hollers his head off, bounds about like a feline cannonball, vaults onto my head, screams undeviatingly into my ear and when he rejoices in the certainty that I have wholly awakened, he reposes thus. Jerk.

And a final political cartoon about Trump’s actions yesterday:

Donald Trump pulls out of Paris climate accord #parisagreement pic.twitter.com/vDKQY6rZ5o — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 1, 2017