End-of-the-week felids

Here” have two adorable videos of baby tigers. It’s Friday!

First, from a BBC show called “Tigers about the house”, which I know nothing about:

And, from the same show, the cubs take their first swim:

h/t: Heather Hastie

6 Comments

  1. Frank Bath
    “Tigers about the house” was broadcast in 2014 and is currently unavailable on iPlayer. I checked. Info from web.

  2. rickflick
    They are cute. I’m not sure I’d fully trust them after this age.

  3. mikeyc
    It’s amazing how quickly those tigers take to it!

  4. ksbeth
    Aw

  5. Trevor H
    Don’t know whether this has been noticed…

    Prof CC…

  6. Randy schenck
    How do you get a job like that?

