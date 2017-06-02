1720 to go!

I’m very stoked, as I’m approaching my Life Goal of 50,000 subscribers to this site. As of this morning, we have this:
At this rate, it won’t be long (perhaps by the end of the year), and then I can die a happy man. BTW, I’m not responsible for that odious word bl*g above.
It won’t be long yeah
I guess you will do it honestly instead of like Trump who added a couple million fake followers to his twitter account the other day.
Any info on who it was he wanted to out-do?
Being he considers himself a major deity, he’s probably trying to undo the minor deities.
Might be the pope?!
Odd, I thought all of Trump’s followers were fake. What other kind does he have?
I’m a sucker for wanting to make Jerry happy, but more than this, the posts here are important contributions to society–biology, public health, psychology, ethics, evolution, and more. In one venue or another, I don’t think a day has passed in two years where I didn’t have something of Jerry’s floating through my head. Thus, I’ve been promoting his website, telling folks to read and, when he mentions it, to subscribe.
I’m a fan!