1720 to go!

I’m very stoked, as I’m approaching my Life Goal of 50,000 subscribers to this site. As of this morning, we have this:


At this rate, it won’t be long (perhaps by the end of the year), and then I can die a happy man. BTW, I’m not responsible for that odious word bl*g above.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:00 pm and filed under self promotion, website matters, website-related items. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 2, 2017 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

    It won’t be long yeah

    Reply
  2. BobTerrace
    Posted June 2, 2017 at 2:06 pm | Permalink

    I guess you will do it honestly instead of like Trump who added a couple million fake followers to his twitter account the other day.

    Reply
    • Yakaru
      Posted June 2, 2017 at 2:10 pm | Permalink

      Any info on who it was he wanted to out-do?

      Reply
      • BobTerrace
        Posted June 2, 2017 at 2:28 pm | Permalink

        Being he considers himself a major deity, he’s probably trying to undo the minor deities.

        Reply
      • Heather Hastie
        Posted June 2, 2017 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

        Might be the pope?!

        Reply
    • Randy schenck
      Posted June 2, 2017 at 2:29 pm | Permalink

      Odd, I thought all of Trump’s followers were fake. What other kind does he have?

      Reply
  3. Charleen D. Adams
    Posted June 2, 2017 at 2:28 pm | Permalink

    I’m a sucker for wanting to make Jerry happy, but more than this, the posts here are important contributions to society–biology, public health, psychology, ethics, evolution, and more. In one venue or another, I don’t think a day has passed in two years where I didn’t have something of Jerry’s floating through my head. Thus, I’ve been promoting his website, telling folks to read and, when he mentions it, to subscribe.

    I’m a fan!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: