Thursday: Hili Dialogue

It’s Thursday, and the first day of June, 2017; it’s going to be a lovely, sunny day in Chicago. June is National Candy Month, National Dairy Month, National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month, National Iced Tea Month and National Papaya Month, while June 1 is National Hazelnut Cake Day, something I didn’t even know exists. Most likely it’s a promotion funded by Big Hazelnut. It’s also World Milk Day, a holiday established by the United Nations, and World Neighbour’s Day, about which there’s little information.
On June 1, 1495, the monk John Cor of Fife was named as having produced the first recorded batch of Scotch whisky. Here’s the reference: ““To Brother John Cor, by order of the King, to make aqua vitae VIII bolls of malt.” — Exchequer Rolls 1494–95, Vol x, p. 487.” On June 1, 1533, Anne Boleyn became the Queen of England; she was beheaded three years later. And on June 1, 1916, Louis Brandeis became the first Jewish justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. On June 1, 1962, Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel, and exactly 12 years later The Journal of Emergency Medicine published a paper on how to save choking victims using the Heimlich maneuver.
Notables born on June 1 include Brigham Young (1801), Andy Griffith and Marilyn Monroe (both 1926), Pat Boone (1934), Morgan Freeman (1937; he’s 80 today), Ronnie Wood (1947; 70 today), and Heidi Klum (1973). Those who died on June 1 include Hugh Walpole (1941), Helen Keller (1968), Reinhod Niebuhr (1971), David Ruffin (1991, lead singer of the Temptations, died at 50 of a cocaine overdose), Yves Saint Laurent (2008), and Ann B. Davis, whom you might remember as Alice on The Brady Bunch or, if you’re as old as I, as Schultzy on The Bob Cummings Show.
David Ruffin, who was the Temptation’s lead singer from 1964-1968, had many great songs; his most famous recording was, of course, “My Girl.” But I like this one, written by Smokey Robinson, the best: “Since I Lost My Baby“. This stanza is pure poetry:
The birds are singing and the children are playing
There’s plenty of work and the bosses are paying
Not a sad word should a young heart be saying
But fun is a bore and with money I’m poor.
Here’s Ruffin and the Temptations in the recorded version. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve listen (and danced) to this:
Out in Dobrzyn, two hours west of Warsaw, a small (?) cat is contemplating the garden. I would have thought she’d like being seen!
Hili: The positive side of a mowed meadow is that I can see better.A: And a negative side?Hili: That I’m better seen.
Hili: Zaletą skoszonej łąki jest to, że ja lepiej widzę.
Ja: A wadą?
Hili: Że mnie lepiej widać.
Lagniappe from Grania: a kitten stealing a potato:
Matthew sent this with the note below; as there’s no caption, it’s not clear what’s happening here:
It isn’t clear how he’s done it – whether the polygons are relevant or not, whether the dots are moving at the same speed, etc. There’s a thread in the tweets below it arguing about how he made it.
Readers: Figure it out! (One clue is here.)
And a lovely cat blanket. Would you put this on your bed?
I just like the multiple polygons in the geometric figure.
I recently read du Sautoy’s book on the primes and it gets into regular polygons with very large number of sides >10^5. As an engineer, I immediately see that as: A circle, within practical tolerances (and even impractical tolerances).
It is also the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The watershed moment in the enlightenment of PCC(e).
Yes, and an album decried as having inimical effects on women by Amanda Marcotte at Salon. She said it made rock music seem “male, nerdy, and “important”, and that wasn’t good.
Thie essay has to be read to be believed:
http://www.salon.com/2017/05/29/against-sgt-pepper-the-beatles-classic-made-pop-seem-male-nerdy-and-important-and-that-wasnt-a-good-thing/