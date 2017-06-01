Our most regular regular, Stephen Barnard from Idaho, sent photos over a few weeks, which I’ve compiled here. His notes are indented. First, a video [be sure to put on full screen]:

This is a digiscoped video of a Wilson’s Snipe (Gallinago delicata) calling from his favorite perch across the creek, near where I’m 99% sure there’s a nest. He’s persistent. I hear him all day long.

I photographed this Pronghorn (Antilocapra americana) on the way to Stanley, Idaho.

A pair of Sandhill Cranes (Grus canadensis) with a half-grown colt (second photo) has been hanging out in one of the fields. I hoped to get a family photo but they didn’t cooperate. The colt makes the same call as the adults, but in a higher register.

I was pleased to see a pair of native Mourning Doves (Zenaida macroura). They’re greatly outnumbered here by the exotic Eurasian Collared Doves (Streptopelia decaocto), which seem to be taking over all over the country.

Some of your readers were interested in a Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) photo. Here’s a recent one of a male showing off his epaulettes.