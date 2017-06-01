Our most regular regular, Stephen Barnard from Idaho, sent photos over a few weeks, which I’ve compiled here. His notes are indented. First, a video [be sure to put on full screen]:
This is a digiscoped video of a Wilson’s Snipe (Gallinago delicata) calling from his favorite perch across the creek, near where I’m 99% sure there’s a nest. He’s persistent. I hear him all day long.
I photographed this Pronghorn (Antilocapra americana) on the way to Stanley, Idaho.
A pair of Sandhill Cranes (Grus canadensis) with a half-grown colt (second photo) has been hanging out in one of the fields. I hoped to get a family photo but they didn’t cooperate. The colt makes the same call as the adults, but in a higher register.
I was pleased to see a pair of native Mourning Doves (Zenaida macroura). They’re greatly outnumbered here by the exotic Eurasian Collared Doves (Streptopelia decaocto), which seem to be taking over all over the country.
Some of your readers were interested in a Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) photo. Here’s a recent one of a male showing off his epaulettes.
Streptopelia decaocto in the US? How did they get there? Ah – “and introduced in North America in the 1980s.” Whoever did that should be shot.
They are a fascinating example of a species that has expanded in the past 50 years or so, all the way across Europe. Wikipedia says
“The collared dove is not migratory, but is strongly dispersive. Over the last century, it has been one of the great colonisers of the bird world, travelling far beyond its native range to colonise colder countries, becoming a permanent resident in several. Its original range at the end of the 19th century was warm temperate and subtropical Asia from Turkey east to southern China and south through India to Sri Lanka. In 1838 it was reported in Bulgaria, but not until the 20th century did it expand across Europe, appearing in parts of the Balkans between 1900–1920, and then spreading rapidly northwest, reaching Germany in 1945, Great Britain by 1953 (breeding for the first time in 1956), Ireland in 1959, and the Faroe Islands in the early 1970s.”
I think they were introduced through the Bahamas.