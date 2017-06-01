Note to readers

Tomorrow I’m going to the Imagine No Religion meeting in Toronto (iteration 7), and will be back Monday morning. The lineup is good, featuring not only people I know, like Richard Dawkins, Matt Dillahunty, Seth Andrews, Chris DiCarlo, and Lawrence Krauss, but those I’d like to meet, including Kelly Carlin and Rob Penczak. INR is always a good time, and my own talk, on “Ways of Knowing: Science versus Everything Else”, is on Sunday at 2 p.m. I will handily demolish the myth that the humanities, religion, personal feelings, etc. are ways of finding out facts about our universe.

Posting will be light till Tuesday, so bear with me.

Also: due to the high volume of email I’m getting, I’m going to ask readers to restrict emails to me to one every three or so days. If you have several things to call to my attention, could you put them in a single email? It’s hard to handle the volume I get. But keep sending stuff!

